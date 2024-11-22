Glo Festival Of Joy: Warri Turns Into Carnival As First Prado Winner Receives Prize

Share

Mr. Daniel Mayuku, the Chairman of the Delta State Security Trust Fund, has taken home the first Toyota Prado prize in the ongoing Globacom’s Festival of Joy promotion. He becomes the first winner to receive the grand prize in the promotion.

The Delta State House of Assembly Speaker Emomotimi Guwor and Chief Anthony Ofoni, Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area, presented the keys of the brand new SUV to Mayuku during at a ceremony hosted by the company yesterday at Gloworld, Delta Mall, Warri.

Friends, admirers and other Glo subscribers joined in the celebration which turned into a carnival in the city with electrifying performances by Ema Dance Troupe.

The 57-year-old Mayuku, who won in the promotion’s initial draw last Thursday, thanked the digital solutions provider for bringing joy his way in a grand style.

He said: “I thought it was a scam when I got the first call that I won a Prado in the Glo Festival of Joy promo, and I told the caller not to call me again.

“But after a short while, I began getting calls from friends, so I called my friends in Glo and they confirmed it. I was shocked and believed it to be a fraud. I asked for the car right away, and I was told to come to the Glo office for verification.”

Share

Please follow and like us: