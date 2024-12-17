Glo Expands Data Roaming Offers For Nigerians Travelling Abroad

Share

Nigerians travelling abroad, either for holidays or for business, can continually enjoy flexible and affordable data roaming bundles across an expanded list of countries, courtesy of total telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom.

The data roaming bundles will ensure that Glo subscribers travelling to these destinations can stay connected to what matters and capture incredible photo and video moments of their trips.

They can equally share such moments with friends and loved ones back home without stress. They can also stay up to date with their business engagements and conduct business as though they are not away from their business location.

According to Globacom, the data bundles come in various sizes to enable the customer to have options of choice, based on need at any particular time.

For N2,500, the subscriber gets 50MB of roam – ing data which is valid for 3 days, while for N5,000, the customer gets 125MB of roaming data valid for seven days.

N10,000 gets the customer 1GB of roaming data, which is valid for 10 days. For N25,000, the customer gets roaming data of 2.5GB valid for 30 days, while for N50,000, the customer gets a massive 6GB of roaming data, which is valid for 60 days.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"