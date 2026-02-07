Glo Donates N1bn To Lagos Security Fund, Deepens Commitment To Public Safety

In a landmark gesture underscoring its enduring commitment to national development and public safety, Globacom has donated N1 billion to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) to strengthen security infrastructure across Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The contribution stands among the most significant private-sector interventions from the telecommunications industry to the Fund in recent years and reinforces Globacom’s position as a responsible and patriotic corporate citizen.

The donation follows Globacom’s participation in the LSSTF organized Private Sector Breakfast Meeting with CEOs, hosted by the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The high-level forum emphasized deeper collaboration between government and business on security, innovation and economic resilience an agenda Globacom has consistently supported through sustained social investment.

Expressing appreciation, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Fund, Dr Ayo Ogunsan, described Globacom’s gesture as “a powerful demonstration of corporate citizenship and a strategic investment in the stability of Lagos State.”

He noted that the LSSTF was established to bridge funding gaps in security infrastructure and therefore relies heavily on voluntary contributions from corporate bodies and well-meaning partners.

According to Dr Ogunsan, the N1 billion donation will significantly enhance the Fund’s capacity to address critical priorities for 2026, including multipurpose security helicopters and drones, Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), water cannons, digital communication equipment, and Smart CCTV systems.

These assets are central to proactive policing, rapid response, and intelligence-led operations across the state. Reacting to the development, a senior executive of Globacom described the donation as an extension of the company’s long-standing belief in Nigeria’s future.

“At Globacom, we see security not as a government burden alone, but as a shared responsibility. When people feel safe, enterprise grows, creativity flourishes, and hope becomes practical,” the official said. “Our support for the LSSTF is about protecting the everyday dreams of millions of Lagosians.”

Globacom’s intervention is consistent with its long-standing approach to social responsibility practical, timely, and aligned with national priorities.