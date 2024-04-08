Glo Deploys Dedicated Fibre To Homes, Businesses

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has launched two more Enterprise Business products, Glo Fibre to the Home (FTTH) and Fibre to the Business (FTTB), with unmatched data speed and service experience. Glo Fibre to the Home and Fibre to the Business are internet connectivity solutions specially designed for Residential and SME commercial customers respectively to enable them to enjoy reliable and high speed internet through linked fibre services.

With these services, businesses and homes can access dedicated internet speeds of up to 1GBps, allowing unlimited internet usages for seamless video calls, video and music streaming and a whole lot of other dedicated usages to promote business success and equally provide endless entertainment for homes. A statement from Globacom affirmed that “Residential Estates, High Rise Apartments, Commercial SME Estates now have a unique opportunity to enjoy dedicated high speed internet in their cluster.”