Glo Delivers Car, Other Huge Prizes To Subscribers At Ofala

Telecommunication giant, Globacom, last Saturday drove home its strong position as Nigeria’s biggest supporter of culture as it registered another superlative showing at this year’s edition of Ofala Festival. Held at the Ime Obi, Onitsha, this year’s festival featured the Iru Ofala on Friday and the Azu Ofala on Saturday.

The two are the major ceremonies that make up the grand Ofala Festival, a time-honoured tradition of the people of Onitsha. The Iru Ofala was Obi’s first public appearance after spending weeks in spiritual retreat and communion with the ancestors, in propitiation for the good of the land.

The Imperial Majesty’s appearance in his rich traditional attire and dance around the Ime Obi was significant and symbolic of his readiness to lead his people into a new year of prosperity.

The Obi later sat resplendent as chiefs, titled men, and subjects paid homage to their king. Other top public figures also paid homage to him at the event.

They included the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha; former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi; Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Obi Asika, and several others.