Glo delights customers with generous price cuts, benefits on smartphones

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, is currently offering customers unparalleled benefits on smartphones purchased from its retail centres, Gloworld. The offer, called Globacom Green December, includes heavy discounts on handsets, airtime and data. According to a statement released by the company in Lagos, the deal, which is designed to delight customers during the Yuletide period, followed a partnership it entered into with top-rated device manufacturers to strengthen its position as the onestop shop for smart devices and gadgets.

Apart from making it possible for customers to have access to their hand-held devices of choice at affordable rates, they are also given the chance to pay for them in installments in line with the terms and conditions provided by Globacom, the company added. For instance, there are discounts on the available Samsung devices including Samsung S23 FE 128+8 which has reduced from N636,000 to N599,000; Samsung S23 FE 256+8 from N692,000 to N649,000; Samsung A24 128+4 from N266,200 to N225,000; Samsung A24 128+6 from N283,300 to N250,000 and Samsung A04e 32+3 from N95,000 to N90,000.