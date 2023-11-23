Glo Delights Customers With Another Season Of Smartphone Festival

Globacom is bringing the Yuletide season forward for its subscribers with a special edition of the company’s Smartphone Festival which will give them up to N150,000 discount as well as 18GB of free data to browse and chat with family and loved ones.

Tagged Gloworld Black Friday, the offer which began on November 16 and ends on November 30 is available to subscribers who purchase selected smartphones from any of the Gloworld shops spread across the country.

“Customers who visit Glo world shops across the country and purchase devices will enjoy up to 150,000 discount and also 18 GB bonus data for 6 months”, said Globacom in a press statement in Lagos on Monday.

The company, which stated that the festival provides opportunity for all subscribers (prepaid and postpaid) to visit Gloworld shops to get the best price deals on any handset of their choice, also added that customers who buy Glo SIMs will also enjoy bonuses on airtime and data.