Glo congratulates Nigerians on independence anniversary

Total telecommunica tions solutions pro– vider, Globacom, has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 63rd independence anniversary celebration. The company noted that the resilience of Nigerians since independence has been resposible for keeping the country forging ahead despite developmental challenges it has faced over the years.

In a statement released in Lagos on Saturday, Globacom said: “There is cause for Nigerians to celebrate as we have over the decades weathered the storm and made appreciable progress in several areas in our march to development. “We believe that a major reason for joy is the resilience of Nigerians to rise through every obstacle and remain one united country bound in freedom, peace and unity.

“Our diversity has become a strong pillar in keeping us stronger to forge ahead with greater optimism.” The statement also encouraged Nigerians to look into the years ahead with positive expectations as the country continues to strive to overcome the challenges that other developing economies are also going through. Globacom promised to continue to empower Nigerians with worldclass telecommunication services to aid individual enterprise and national development.