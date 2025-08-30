GLO celebrates 22 years of innovation, service, empowerment

Globacom has extended heartfelt gratitude to its millions of customers across Nigeria and beyond, whose loyalty and trust have been the bedrock of its success story for 22 years.

In a thank you message to its customers, Globacom said, “22 years of Glo is a story of resilience and strength, and through every storm, you, our loyal subscribers, have powered our network. With every connection, you have fuelled our growth”.

Since launching operations on August 29, 2003, the company has remained committed to its vision of empowering lives and transforming businesses. From the outset, Globacom challenged conventions, becoming the first operator in Nigeria to introduce per-second billing and crash cost of SIM acquisition, revolutionary moves that democratized access to mobile telephony for millions of Nigerians.

Over the past twenty-two years, Globacom has consistently championed ground-breaking innovations and interventions in the industry. These include massive network expansion through building one of Africa’s most robust and extensive fiber optic networks, linking cities, towns, and underserved communities.

To enhance international connectivity, Globacom launched the Glo 1 submarine cable, the first privately owned undersea cable in Africa, bringing unprecedented broadband capacity and driving Nigeria’s digital economy.

It also pioneered several innovative products and cost-effective voice and data packages that have expanded access to communication, empowering individuals, businesses, and institutions.

Globacom has further contributed to national growth by consistently investing in sports, entertainment, education, arts, and culture, and playing a pivotal role in promoting Nigerian and African talent on the global stage.

“As we reflect on these achievements, we remain steadfast in our mission to lead Nigeria and Africa into a fully digitalized future. We will continue to invest in next-generation technologies, expand data services, and create platforms that will power innovation, e-commerce, fintech, entertainment, and everyday life. Globacom will stay committed to providing limitless opportunities for individuals and businesses. The future is bright, and together we will march into a new era of boundless possibilities”, the company affirmed.