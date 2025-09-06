GLO Assures Ondo Govt Of Partnership On Digital Solutions

Telecommunications solutions provider, Globacom, has assured Ondo State Government of higher efficiency and productivity with its digital solutions, in a manner that would make them available to the state.

Group Lead, Enterprise Business, Globacom, Mr. Adeniyi Odejobi, made this known at a strategic partnership meeting with Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and other government officials in Akure, the state capital.

According to Odejobi, Globacom would partner with the state in the areas of Learning Management System (LMS) to aid secondary and tertiary institutions’ students in the state just as it would also provide the state with its Glo Share – Sponsored data service for zero-rated access on LMS for students to learn online with free data within the state.

Similarly, Globacom’s sponsored data service for zero tariff will also be available for unfettered access to the Ondo digital payment platform to streamline revenue collection, saying “This means citizens will be able to pay their taxes whilst using free data in Ondo State.”

According to him, other areas of collaboration will include the Glo surveillance solution to reduce crime through using the Glo Facial Biometrics and Traffic Management Solution, adding “We will also be assisting the state to track its official cars to forestall theft and abuse.”

Part of the deal, according to Globacom, is the state’s free-access closed-user group lines, which can be used for effective communication among public servants across ministries, departments, and agencies.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who said he was proud of the rich array of solutions from the company, said his government was willing to avail itself of the offerings to improve governance.

He expressed the belief that the collaboration with the telecommunications giant would birth enhanced digital innovation, improved governance, and spur socio-economic development in the state.

While explaining that his administration had kick-started the application of homegrown digital solutions to improve governance, Governor Aiyedatiwa cited the launch of iOndo, an electronic tax collection platform introduced three months ago, which grants residents the convenience of paying their ground rents and other taxes online, saying, “Adopting new technologies from Globacom will reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, increase efficiency, and limit human interference in government processes”.

He commended Glo for its role in revolutionising Nigeria’s telecom industry, recalling its pioneering contributions such as per-second billing and more affordable SIM cards, which made mobile telephony accessible to millions of Nigerians at competitive rates.