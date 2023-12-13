Glitz Meets Glamour As Funke Akindele’s ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ Premieres

The latest movie produced by award-winning Nigerian filmmaker and actress, Funke Akindele, premiered on Sunday, December 10th, 2023 at Filmhouse Cinema IMAX, Lekki. Titled “A Tribe Called Judah”, the movie is set to hit cinema screens across the country on December 15, 2023.

The colourful premiere event was attended by notable entertainers all gorgeously dressed on the red carpet. The star-studded premiere, themed ‘Costume Party Extravaganza,’ lived up to expectations while Funke Akindele’s appearance was aking to a fairy princess in resplendent attires.

Funke Akindele, widely celebrated for her exceptional talent and versatility in the Nigerian entertainment industry, has consistently delivered memorable performances that resonate with audiences far and wide. With “A Tribe Called Judah”, the actress promises an engaging cinematic experience for fans and movie enthusiasts alike.

Directed by Adeoluwa Owu, also known as Captain Degzy, the movie explores the story of a family of boys who decide to rob a small mall with the help of their mother. However, on getting there, they are faced with armed robbers.

The movie’s notable actors like Funke Akindele, Boma Akpore, Ebele Okaro-Onyiuke, Etinosa Idemudia, Fathia Balogun, Jide Kene Achufusi, Nse Ikpe Etim, Olayode Juliana, Olumide Oworu, Paschaline Alex, Timini Egbuson, Tobi Makinde, Uzor Arukwe, Yvonne Jegede, and Genovevah Umeh, among others.

The premiere was attended by popular actors and actresses and other celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry including Cute Abiola, Broda Shaggi, Sydney Stalker, Officer Woo, Woli-Agba, Odunlade Adekola, Denrele Edun, Muyiwa Ademola, Ini Edo, Juliana Olayode aka Toyo Baby, Deyemi Okanlawon and Ruth Kadiri.

Speaking to journalists about the movie, Funke Akindele said: “The story is so dear to my heart. It has a part of my late mum in it, and it represents the struggles faced by many single parents and mothers in the society.

“There’s often stigmatization surrounding women who have children out of wedlock. They get labeled with unprintable names with the assumption that their children will amount to nothing.

“The film also sheds some focus on rebellious children. When they start out being rebellious, their families tend to give up on them. However, it is important to look for something special in your child; help them nurture their talents, and they will become great with it.”

According to her, the story revolves around Jedidah Judah, a woman who has five sons from five different men, all belonging to different tribes.

“This fact alone is enough to shock people and lead them to pass judgment. This movie will resonate with people from all walks of life, be it the high-class, middle-class, low-class, or the grassroots. I made sure that everybody was represented in it. It aims to tell our stories, the African way, by showcasing our reality and struggles,” she added.