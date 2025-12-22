Glitz, Glamour At Seyi Tinubu, Yari’s Installations By Alaafin

Several political bigwigs across the country and in the diaspora, on Sunday gathered at the ancient town of Oyo to witness the installation of son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi, as the Okanlomo of Yoruba land by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade 1.

Seyi was installed alongside a former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, who was equally conferred with the title of Obaloyin of Yorubaland. Their wives were also honoured with traditional titles.

Among the eminent personalities and top political figures from across the country, who described the installation as historic and a significant step toward promoting national unity, included:

the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, former Ogun State Governor Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Benjamin Kalu; members of the Federal Executive Council, and traditional rulers from Nigeria and the Republic of Benin; the Minister of Power, Chief Bayo Adelabu; the Statistician-General of the Federation, Adeyemo Adeniran; the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Olawale Edun; Senator Teslim Folarin and a former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Others included: Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu; Senator Aliyu Wamako; Minister of State for Works Mohammed Goronyo; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande; Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication Sunday Dare; and Minister of Labour and Employment Maigari Dingyadi.