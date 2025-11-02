Glitz, Glamour As Swan Doles Out Awards At 60th Anniversary

I t was glitz and glamour at the VIP Lounge of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, on Friday, October 31, with the National body of Nigeria’s sports professionals, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, marked their 60 years of existence with over 300 individuals taking different categories of award including the SWAN Diamond Jubilee National Award, the Veterans Sports Journalist Award, Outstanding Support to the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria among others. Some of the individuals present at the event were the leadership of the National Sports Commission, Chairman, Malam Shehu Dikko,

Director General, Chief Bukola Olopade, former Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa state, Silas Agara, and Hon. Phillip Shaibu, former Deputy Governor of Edo State, among several others. Some of the journalists honoured were

New Telegraph’s Deputy Editor, Adekunle Salami, Vanguard Group Sports Editor, Tony Ubani, CEO of Brila Sports, Larry Izamoje and others.

While delivering his speech, the president of the association, Isaiah Benjamin, appreciated those who have been there for the association since its inception as he also lamented the fact that SWAN has yet to get their own official National Secretariat He called on well-meaning Nigerians to support the vision of SWAN.

While receiving their awards, some of the recipients pledged various amounts of money to support the building of a new secretariat at the National Stadium, Abuja. The SWAN Distinguished Service Awards (SDSA) are part of activities marking the 60th Anniversary of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, designed to honour individuals and institutions that have made significant contributions to sports and sports journalism in Nigeria