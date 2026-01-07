Glitz, Glamour As Former Ondo Speaker Becomes Traditional Ruler

Former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Bakkita Olufowobi Bello has been installed traditional ruler of his community and one of the traditional kingmakers of Afa Okeagbe in Akoko NorthWest Local Government Area of the state. BABATOPE OKEOWO reports the glitz and glamour of the events

The ancient town of Afa Okeagbe in Akoko NorthWest Local Government Area of Ondo State came alive recently as the people celebrated the coronation, traditional prayers, and certificate presentation of its new traditional leader, Hon. Bakkita Bello as the seventh Olukoju of Odòoko Afa Okeagbe.

The immediate chairman of the PDP replaced the former occupier of the throne who joined his ancestors some years ago. By tradition, Bello is a monarch and traditional kingmaker.

Installation ceremony

The installation ceremony was a day filled with joy, colour, and cultural displays as residents, friends, political bigwigs, academia and well-wishers trooped out to witness the historic occasion.

The day began with a solemn traditional prayer and certificate presentation at the Palace of Ajana. This was followed by the Amgbu Insignia procession from Igoye Odooko.

The Amgbu magical regalia donned by the new Olukoju Odooko-Afa, symbolises defence, unity and continuity of Afa’s traditional cultural heritage. Presenting a Certificate and the staff of office to the new Olukoju, the Ajana of Afa, Okeagbe Oba Mofolorunso Samuel Adegboyega Arasanyin, Arole amplified the cultural and historical importance of the Olukoju title in Afa’s traditional hierarchy. According to him: “The title of Olukoju is one of great honours in Afa Okeagbe. It stands as the warrior of Afa Okeagbe.”

The Royal father who dealt with the important roles played by the Olukoju dynasty towards development and defence in the community stressed that the title served as a pillar of strength, courage and steadfastness in protecting the sacred institution of the Ajana of Afa. The new chief and the people later danced round the town in the traditional Amgbu regalia, paying homage to the other warlords and chiefs as the custom of the town demanded.

Civic reception

After the installation, a civic reception was held at Sekoni Hall, where family members, dignitaries, and traditional rulers and chiefs were entertained with various delicious meals, music, dance, and colourful cultural displays.

The event was chaired by Senator Dr. Bode Olajumoke. In his welcome address, the Senator attested to the fact that the new Olukoju is an embodiment of positive values of leadership, courage, wisdom and humility.

He said that as a warlord and one of the traditional kingmakers, he would demonstrate unwavering commitment to the peace, protection and advancement of the community. Olajumoke noted that his ascension to the esteemed position of Olukoju is a testament to the trust and confidence reposed in Dr. Bakkita Bello, by the people and the royal family.

Minister’s goodwill message

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo in his goodwill message as Special Guest, congratulated Ajana Arasanyin and the Afa Okeagbe Community on the choice of the new Olukoju. Similarly, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa congratulated the former Speaker on his coronation and urged the people of Afa Okeagbe to continue to live in peace and unity for the progress of the community and the larger societies.

Delivering a keynote address, Professor Abiodun Akinpelu of the Lagos State University, Ojo, spoke on the theme: ‘Royalty, Defence and Protection of Oduduwa Land’.

He said: “It would be a great gain to start promoting indigenous language so that our culture and traditions passed down to us by our forefathers would not go into extinction.” The university lecturer, who expressed displeasure over the insecurity situation in Yoruba land and charged all traditional rulers, the Baloguns, the warriors, the Asiwajus and other war veterans in the society to work in synergy to defend and protect Oodua land.

Akinpelu stressed that all Southwest governors should try to emulate and build on the effort of the late Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Odunayo Akeredolu, in nipping insecurity challenges in the bud by strengthening and adequately funding the Southwest Security Network – Amotekun. He also congratulated the new Olukoju of Afa Okeagbe, while wishing him a peaceful season in his life assignment, an unprecedented period of peaceful growth and development for the people of Okeagbe.

Other Guest Speakers were the Asiwaju of Oka Land, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa, and Major General Dayo Olukoju (rtd.) Arogbofa, the erstwhile Secretary-General of the Afenifere Socio-political group, pointed out that Yoruba people should be allowed to play a crucial role in the defence of their lands from bandits and invaders.

The retired Major General said that the achievements of Dr Bello in education, politics, his distinguished background as well as his commitment to developing humanity explained that these qualities the new Olukoju would enable to excellence in the noble task ahead. General Olukoju said the people of Afa Okeagbe had been blessed to have Dr. Bakkita Bello as their Olukoju because his heart is overwhelmingly keen for justice, unity and progress.

Monarchs

The monarchs present at the occasion included the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Dr. Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo; Owa of Ogbagi, Oba Victor Adetona; Zaki of Arigidi, Oba (Dr.) Yisa Abu Olanipekun IV; Akala of Ikaram, Oba Olamoyi Momodu; Olisua of Isua, Oba Adeyemi AdesunloyeOyolola III; Olupenmen of Ipenmen Oba, Ebenezer Adewumi Ogunmolasuyi II and the Olori; Oludo of Ido Okeagbe, Oba Sunday Adedeji Awojulu, FCIA; Oloyin of Oyin, Oba Olusola Bamisile; Oluro of Uro Ajowa, Oba Timothy Ipinmoroti; Oloso of Oso Ajowa, Oba Clement Jimoh; Eleriti of Eriti, Oba Amos Sunday Ogunleye; and the Oluyani of Iyani, Oba Joel Sunday Daudu.

The colourful celebration ended with goodwill messages, traditional dances, and prayers for continued peace, progress, and prosperity in Afa Okeagbe. The coronation of Rt. Hon. Bakkita Olufowobi Bello as the seventh Olukoju of Odooko, Afa Okeagbe marks a new chapter of unity, heritage, and leadership in the community.

The new Olukoju of Odooko, Afa Okeagbe, who could not hide his joy, expressed deep appreciation to God for endowment, the Ajana-in-Council and the entire Afa Community for the honour bestowed upon him. Bello also affirmed his commitment towards the economic growth, political development and peaceful coexistence of the people.