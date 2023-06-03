Glitz, Creativity As Dreams Models Next Supermodel Holds In Lagos

Celebrated model, King Daniel Isong, also known as King- model, who is known for discovering young talents and providing a platform for them through his modelling company, Dream Models, has assured of his commitment to promoting creativity and producing super models.

He noted that people have continued to marvel at how from a modest beginning in 2008, when his Dreams Models Agency International brand was launched, it has continued to grow. The Akwa-Ibom State Born model who is passionate about raising stars and has trained so many models and artistes, stated this during the 14th edition of his show, ‘Dreams Models Next Supermodel’.

He has been hosting this show annually, while also search- ing for endorsement and grooming more artistes. The 14th edition of the Dreams Models Next Supermodel was marked with wards presentation to those with highest votes in the competition, and other categories such as ‘Best Fashion’.

“The glamorous influence that sparkles people most is how I launched my Dreams Models Agency International in December 13, 2008, in Sizzlers Auditorium, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos, and we are still waxing strong. This very show is our 14th edition, and it is an example for others to follow.

“Never look at your start, keep pushing on your talents till you get your final destination,” he said. Kingmodel is also a writer and film Maker. He has produced movies such as ‘Agatha of Jezebel Country. In 2022 he received different awards from Humanity Association and Global Affairs Magazine.

“I want to use this medium to appreciate all his fans, who have been supporting me all these years,” he added.