Glitches: WAEC Reposts 62.96% Pass, Apologises To Candidates

Against 38.32 per cent pass, earlier posted on Monday by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for its Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates (WASSCE) 2025, the Council yesterday reposted 62.96 per cent pass as the new and accurate results of candidates in the examination.

The figure represents 1,239,884 candidates, who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, out of the 1, 96,313 candidates that sat for the examination.

WAEC had on Wednesday, three days after the release of the 2025 WASSCE results, withdrew the results and shut down the result portal following discrepancies discovered during internal review of the results and temporarily denied access to the result checker portal.

It, therefore, directed candidates to re-check their results afresh on the portal after the next 24 hours.

Announcing the results during a press conference, held at the National Office Headquarters of WAEC, Yaba, Lagos, the Head of Nigerian Office (HNO) of the Council, Dr. Amos Josiah Dangut, however, apologised to the affected candidates and other stakeholders.

The discrepancies in the results, according to him, were discovered in the paper serialisation, a new innovation introduced by the Council, carried out in Mathematics, English Language, Biology, and Economics.

In the new or accurate results announced yesterday, Dangut, in the analysis, noted: “During an internal post-examination review of the released results of the West African Senior School Candidates Examination, some discrepancies were discovered in the grading of serialized papers.

“We had earlier informed you that the Council embarked on an innovation (paper serialisation) already deployed by the national examination body.”

Meanwhile, in the statistics, 1,794,821 candidates, representing 91.14 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects, with or without English Language and Mathematics.

In the new results, the HNO stated that 1,763,470 candidates, representing 89.55 per cent had their results fully processed and released, while 205,916 candidates, representing 10.45 per cent had one or more of their results still being processed and would be released as the investigations are completed.

He said efforts were, however, being made to speedily complete the process to enhance the release of the affected candidates’ results within a couple of days.

Comparing the 2024 and 2025 results, HNO noted that in this year’s WASSCE, there is a 9.16 per cent decrease in performance of those obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, was 72.12 per cent.

According to him, 191,053 candidates, representing 9.7 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination were being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

“The review does not affect them,” Dangut stated, stressing that all cases were being investigated and a report of the investigations would be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for consideration and final decision.