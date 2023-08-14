GlaxoSmithKline’s Exit: Should FG be concerned?

The sudden move by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to stop operations in Nigeria after 51 years of establishment in the nation has become a concern to many, from consumers of their products, shareholders of the company and business partners. The company without giving specific reasons for the move has caused a lot of speculations regarding the factors that might have led to decision.

Managing Firector of Reals Pharmaceuticals, Ade Popoola, opined that GSK exited the country due to the increasing crowding out of its products by competition from mostly India. Popoola explained that “it’s like being in the middle of an expressway. When you have too much traffic, the rate at which you will progress will be difficult no matter how good your car is. “The look-alike from India crowded them out. You find out that if you have been selling 250,000 units per year, when cheaper alternatives come in, it will first of all reduce to 200,000, and subsequently to 150,000, and 100,000.

“Later you will find yourself struggling to sell 50,000 because the hospital buying from you prefers alternatives because the other companies too may be quality. “Once they crowd you out, you find it difficult to maintain your volume, and when you can’t maintain your volume, you cannot pay your cost. “The Indian will sell at 20 per cent of your price. It has happened to me, so I know what I am saying.” Last year, at the 52nd annual general meeting (AGM) of GSK Nigeria, Edmund Onuzo, chairman of the board of directors, spoke of the impact of FX scarcity on their operations. He said the company’s ability to secure essential foreign currency for importing products had been severely compromised.

“While we expect sustained economic growth in 2023, we cannot overlook some factors which must be duly considered in this quest for economic growth and development in Nigeria. “The factors include foreign exchange availability for businesses, insecurity, unemployment, and high cost of doing business, coupled with the uncertainty around fuel subsidy removal,” Onuzo had said. “The challenges ahead are quite significant, as some of you may have read reports from a few media houses regarding the supply constraints on GSK drugs in the market, we must mention that it continues to be very challenging with foreign exchange non-availability affecting our ability to settle foreign currency-denominated trade payables with product suppliers,” he added. Meanwhile, the Federal Government of Nigeria should be concerned about the development as GlaxoSmithKline’s intention to shut down operations in Nigeria may be a potential catalyst for other foreign companies to exit the country due to ongoing economic challenges and unfavorable policies affect ing business viability.

GSK’s decision has prompted series of similar actions by multinational corporations adjusting strategies in response to challenging economic conditions. Unilever Nigeria’s emphasis on “business continuity measures that reduce exposure to devaluation and currency liquidity” is an example of this trend, along with the planned halt of production for popular brands like Omo, Sunlight, and Lux. The Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to allow free-flowing exchange rates has further compounded the challenges for multinational companies, with the Nigerian naira depreciating against the dollar.

The Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) expressed disappointment at GSK’s exit, warning of potential future departures. ACPN’s National Chairman, Adewale Oladigbolu, highlights GSK’s intricate ties with local pharmacies and cautions that a less scientifically oriented company could replace GSK, impacting both the commercial and scientific aspects of the pharmaceutical sector. Oladigbolu emphasises GSK’s exit due to a shortage of foreign exchange, noting that the company’s inability to transfer funds to its parent company over the past two and a half years has broader implications, affecting sectors like airlines. Economics expert, Professor Sheriffdeen Tella, attributed the trend of foreign company exits to a combination of high interest rates, energy costs, and volatile exchange rates. These challenges collectively hinder domestic production and competitiveness.