Glaucoma, common cause of irreversible blindness –Dr. Bakare

Share

An eye health specialist, Dr. Ibrahim Yusuf Bakale of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto, has stated that glaucoma is a common cause of irreversible blindness, affecting most visually impaired patients.

According to Dr. Bakale, routine checks and early detection can save eyes from the “silent killer” disease.

Dr. Bakale revealed that 8 out of every 100 individuals aged 40 and above have glaucoma.

He emphasized the importance of embracing routine checks to enable early detection of eye health issues.

The specialist made these remarks during a health talk at a free eye clinic screening exercise conducted for journalists in Sokoto.

The event was organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Sokoto State Council in collaboration with UDUTH to commemorate World Glaucoma Day.

Dr. Bakale attributed the high incidence of glaucoma to negligence, ignorance, failure to undergo routine checks, and the use of non-recommended medication.

He stressed that only early detection and routine checks can save an individual’s vision. The specialist also identified diabetes and hypertension as diseases associated with glaucoma, adding that it can be hereditary.

Dr. Bakale explained that glaucoma affects the optical nerve cells, resulting in 40% damage to the cells before symptoms become apparent.

Regrettably, Dr. Bakale noted that 50% of patients only present themselves after an eye has already gone blind, while 90% are unaware they have glaucoma, and 20% have both eyes totally blind.

Earlier, the Chairman of the NUJ Sokoto State Council, Usman Muhammed Binji, emphasised the importance of the collaboration, stating that it aims to promote better working synergy and provide members with an opportunity to check their eye health status.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

