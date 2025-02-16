Glamour of city ministry portrays missionary work as place for failure – Rev Kehinde

Share

Founding/Senior Pastor of Agape Generation International Church and Convener of Global Mandate Conference (GMC), Rev. Toyin Kehinde, alongside his wife, Rev (Dr) Folashade, speak with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on what they call ending gospel poverty, creating a balance in evangelising the unreached and the unsaved across the globe, as they note the imbalance of over 90 % of some churches’ human and material resources being focused on the unsaved while less than 10% is targeted at the unreached

What exactly do you seek to achieve with GMC, especially at a time like this in the nation and the world?

The Global Mandate Conference (GMC), is the avenue through which the church brings the message and passion for global missions to city pastors and, Christians in urban centers. At the GMC, missionaries from different parts of the country and Africa come together for a four-day conference. GMC started as Homecoming where missionaries were accommodated by church members/families, for the period of the conference thereby creating opportunities for interaction and connection.

As the number of missionaries increased it became a big logistic problem to accommodate them in members’ homes, so missionaries were now accommodated in different hotels within proximity. Over the years GMC has taken a more global look as missionaries come from many African countries, Europe, Asia, and North America. The Pastors and Christian workers in the city centers are also participants at the conference. It does allow networking and strengthening of one another in the work of global missions.

Going further, GMC has its focus to be rest, reporting, recharge, re-ignite, and reconnecting. Rest: Attending the conference provides the missionaries with an opportunity for a well-deserved relaxation. They are simply pampered. They do not have to worry about accommodation, feeding, or transportation as this is taken care of by the church and partners who also have plugged into the vision.

Report: During the conference, the missionaries also give reports of all that have transpired on the field highlighting the victories, conversions, and challenges. This helps everyone to praise God, pray more targeted prayers, and get challenged to financially support where needed.

Recharge: At the conference the missionaries who probably have had to give so much of themselves can now sit back to listen, unlearn, learn, re-learn, and engage in how to continue and improve their capacity for the work. The missionaries are exposed to a series of teachings during this period as well as workshops, skill acquisitions, tent-making ideas, financial management skills, etc. There are also counseling sessions for the missionaries. Also, to help renew the strength of the missionaries, medical examinations, talks, and medications are carried out by the medical team of the church.

Re-ignite: The conference also aims to help participants both missionaries, city pastors, and Christian workers to re-ignite the passion and pursuit of global missions. Current trends and challenges are discussed, and action plans are drawn by the participants.

Re-connecting: It is said that your network is your net worth. Just like in our mundane daily activities, we need to network, and so do the missionaries. This networking helps them to connect with not just fellow missionaries but also with ministers and ministries who can then support their work in one way or the other.

How has it been; running the mandate of the Global Mission Conference since 2015 and what is expected this year?

It has been both exciting, fulfilling, and at the same time challenging convening the Global Mandate Conference since 2015. We trust God for increased participation by missionaries, pastors, evangelists, church leaders, and administrators at the Conference this year. We believe that there would be great impartation by the Spirit of God. The 2025 Conference is held from 20 to 23 of February and the theme is ‘His Word to Our World. We are expecting 150 missionaries from several African countries and the United Kingdom. These missionaries are serving in some of the remotest parts of the world and among the unreached.

Was there any particular encounter that led you and your wife to found the Global Mission Ministry?

There was no spectacular encounter like Moses in the burning bush or Saul on the road to Damascus. It was just in the place of communion with God that His Spirit made us see the need to both get the gospel to the unreached and mobilize the church in the city to do the same.

Addressing the press earlier, you hinted at the need for balance in the spread of the gospel, urging for a shift of focus from the unsaved to the unreached…

There is an imbalance that we have seen in the activity and ministry of the church. There are two classes of people in the world that the church is to reach with the gospel of Christ. They are the ‘unsaved’ and then the ‘unreached.’ The unsaved are those who have not accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour, but they live and work in cities and among people who make the gospel available to them. They have family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours, e.t.c., who are Christians, and these are witnessing to them through several means. They also have printed and digital gospel materials available for them, but they are still unsaved because they have not decided to accept Jesus as Lord and Saviour.

The second group is the ‘unreached’, these people live in places where the gospel is not available and among people who do not know Christ and cannot witness to them. Simply put, they do not have the gospel available to them. While the first have and can make a choice, these latter groups do not even have a choice because an alternative to what they do and practice has not been presented to them. They cannot choose to follow Christ because He has not been presented to them. Over 90 percent of the church’s human and material resources are focused on the unsaved while less than 10 percent is targeted at the ‘unreached’.

It is surprising to some that there are several unreached communities in a state like Lagos, whereas there are complaints about the proliferation of churches in the same state…

Surprisingly there are unreached people in our city centers. Many of these people have and are migrating to the city for several reasons. Some for economic reasons others due to war or ethnic conflicts, others even for education and they now live among us. However, the church is not properly informed and educated about this. Also, our focus is on the traditional evangelism system that neglects these groups of people. It is time we gave them priority.

Some preachers/outreaches have spotted the challenge of low or non-existence of zeal/passion for missions among some Christians of the present generation, as they have also expressed concern over what would be passed to the next generation or the hope for the next generation especially in the face of the embrace of certain practices. What is your view?

There is low enthusiasm towards missions mainly because oftentimes, it has been presented as a suffering side of ministry. Missionaries and mission work have been portrayed as a place of rejection, abandonment, and failure. Also, the over-emphasis on the material well-being of people has contributed to the lack of passion for missions. The glamour of city ministry and its attendant benefits and enjoyment have also contributed to this. However, through this conference and subsequent engagements with relevant stakeholders, we hope to change the tide. We hope to give a new perspective to missions and missionaries. We trust God to help us present a better and biblical picture of who a true missionary is.

Mission work goes beyond going to a distant place with names and languages that you cannot understand. There are several dimensions of missions. Technology has also helped to reduce the work and make it easier. For example, former missionaries have to learn languages for many years before they can engage but we have technology today that can help us with that on the go.

You did note that some churches abandon their missionaries on the fields, and how has the Global Mission intervened in such cases? Could you give an insight into the amount of work done and the impact made, you could give figures, maybe for the number of schools renovated/built, the number of missionaries on salaries e.tc.

Wife: Whereas we started with only three missionaries years ago, today with God’s help, we have more than 50 missionaries on monthly allowance, a good number on project support, and others on quarterly and seasonal support. We give financial and material support to missionaries at festive periods, Christmas/ Easter, etc… This is not restricted to only the missionaries on our monthly support, it cuts across the board. This is because we prioritise the health of the missionaries, and from time to time, we foot hospital bills for missionaries and their families struggling with health issues.

However, we make it part of our annual program to do health checks for them during the conference and that forms part of our budget at the annual conference. There has been educational support, particularly given to missionaries’ children from primary to tertiary levels. We take the number we could budget for per term and session. We also help those who provide schools for their communities as the need arises, build structures, renovate or pay rent for those who are yet to get their properties.

How do you get funds for the work you do?

Wife: Through our sacrifices and some of our members, friends, and families who have keyed into the vision. Over the years we have come to understand that God owns us and owns all we have. So, when He needs it for His Kingdom work, we release it. The beauty of it is that God owes no man, He rewards us in manifold ways. We go beyond offering and tithes and give sacrificially to the work and have seen God transform our finances individually and collectively to be able to trust Him to reward our labour of love.

Share

Please follow and like us: