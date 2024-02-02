Glamour, Glitz as New Telegraph Holds 2023 Award Celebration

All is set for the highly competitive and p r e s t i g i o u s annual award of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of the New Telegraph newspapers. The award, billed to hold today at the Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, is expected to reward excellence and outstanding Nigerians in the year under review. The Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Daily Telegraph, Ayodele Aminu, said the newspaper is using the award to reward individuals and businesses in Nigeria that have distinguished themselves by their remarkable contributions to the development of the country in both the public and private sectors.

Aminu said the award will galvanise and inspire awardees towards greater excellence, while also helping to encourage others to aspire to such levels of distinction. The occasion would be chaired by a former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside. Topping the bill in the New Telegraph Awards for 2024 is Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, who wins Governor of the Year in Infrastructural Development. Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State will receive the Governor of the Year in Courage in Leadership, while Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State wins the Governor of the Year in Heath.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State will go home with the Governor of the Year in Human Capacity Development. Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, wins Governor of the Year in Education; Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris, receives Governor of the Year in Agricultural Development. The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, goes home with the Outstanding Minister of the Year. While the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zenith Bank, Dr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, wins Bank CEO of the Year and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wema Bank, Mr Moruf Oseni, wins Digital Bank MD of the Year.

For his contributions in the advancement of the legal profession, Prof Mike Ozekhome will be honoured with the Legal Icon of the Year. New Telegraph also announced Dr Tayo Adiatu as the Young Entrepreneur of the Year and Dr Chima Amadi as the Social Crusader of the Year. Apart from the governors and the outstanding individuals, others that are being honoured by the prestigious newspapers are; Fuad Atanda- Lawal as the Outstanding Local Government Chairman of the Year; Zenith Bank as the Most Sustainable Bank of the Year; UBA as the Bank of the Year; Unity Bank as the Friendly Bank of the Year; Transcorp as the Conglomerate of the Year; Bayo and Bunmi Babalola Foundation as the Outstanding NGO of the Year; and Airtel as the Telecoms Company of the Year.

Others are Innoson Vehicle as the Automobile Company of the Year; the University of Ilorin as the Out- standing University of the Year; Tantita Security Services Limited as the Security Company of the Year; National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies as the Legislative Support Institute of the Year; Presidential Amnesty Programme as the Innovative Government Agency of the Year; FBNHoldings as the Holding Company of the Year; Seplat Energy as the Outstanding Energy Company of the Year; ERISCO as the Indigenous Company of the Year; and Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) as the Out- standing Transmission and Distribution Company of the Year.