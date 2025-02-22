Glamour, Excitement as New Telegraph Rewards Achievers

Share

•Kyari, Zulum, Sanwo-Olu, Oborevwori, others win big •Kalu extols New Telegraph, lauds Aminu, mgt team

•It’s worthy to celebrate those who’ve contributed to nation building –Bode George



It was a night of glamour, excitement, elegance and an atmosphere of relaxation at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos State, as the Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, publishers of New Telegraph titles rewarded individuals and businesses in Nigeria who have distinguished themselves through their remarkable contributions and dint of hard work to the development of the nation in the public and private sectors in 2024.

Remarkably, the venue of the event,was filled with dignitaries from all walks of life like the Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf as the award night witnessed performances from world-class artistes

In his remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Bode George, congratulated the management of New Telegraph Newspaper for putting the awards together, adding that it is worthy to celebrate those who have contributed to the oneness of the nation and the managers of this newspaper.

The former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) was however, quick to deplore the country’s socio-economic outlook, declaring that “there is hunger and anger in the land,” and called on the government to formulate strategies to address them.

He said: “I want to thank the publisher for being able to establish this newspaper. I remember very well that he invited me to a dinner in his house in Abuja and he said to me that he wanted to float another newspaper, the New Telegraph.

“That he wanted me, Gbenga Daniel and himself to jointly establish that newspaper. But Orji in his usual self was ever ready to work, support and commit whatever he wants in the service of this nation.

“Before we knew it, the man we suggested to him should be the managing director had already been invited for discussion and then he went all by himself.

“When I got the invitation that I will be the chairman of tonight, I told my wife that this is a reminder of way back but I thank God and I want to congratulate the management of the newspaper for having put up so much work to label the newspaper an icon.

“And the awardees tonight, I would also like to congratulate you because to be so recognised in this present-day Nigeria is a special accolade.

“I want to congratulate you and that historically we cannot forget to celebrate those who have contributed to the oneness of our nation, and the managers of this newspaper must be congratulated and the awardees must be congratulated for all their performances.”

Kalu: I’m happy with New Telegraph’s strides

Speaking at the event, the Publisher of Daily Telegraph, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, lauded the resilience of New Telegraph, saying that the newspaper has become an authoritative voice in politics and business within about a decade of existence.

Going down memory lane on the resilience of the newspaper which started 11 years ago, the former Governor of Abia State, who was attending the event for the first time in six years, said the company was set up at a difficult time in the life of the country.

Kalu expressed his excitement at how the paper had been able weather the storms that pervaded businesses in the country, adding that he was very proud of the achievement of the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, Mr. Ayodele Aminu and his team.

His words: “New Telegraph has done so well and I am very proud that this newspaper is doing very well under Ayodele Aminu and his team. They have done tremendously well. I am really very proud of them’.

“New Telegraph came at a difficult time in Nigeria. I am happy we have weathered the storm. I came here for the first time in six years to celebrate Ayodele Aminu and his team. This is a night of celebration. Congratulations to all the winners”.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director of the newspaper, Ayodele Aminu, said the New Telegraph Award was put in place to identify, assess and reward outstanding and successful leaders who have made significant impact in politics, governance, industry and other spheres of life.

He said: “This is because we believe that such benchmarking will galvanize the awardees towards greater productivity and excellence in their chosen fields.

“An award is a mark of acclamation or recognition given in honour of an achievement. Awards are a motivational tool that keep human beings going. Besides being a mark of excellence, awards help boost morale and spur the awardee towards achieving bigger accomplishments.

“The New Telegraph Awards are earned. Our Panel of Judges and Editors spent time sifting through numerous nomination documents and files before arriving at our choices.

“Tonight’s event is a testament to the boundless potential of human perseverance, innovation, and passion, in catalysing transformative progress and elevation of human experience.

“We are gathered here to laud those who have transcended expectations, dismantled barriers, and inspired us all to aspire for loftier goals and realise our fullest potential

“The list is a long one. We have in the house those who have little things in extraordinary ways. We also have those who have extraordinary things in the little spaces they’ve found themselves.

“To our awardees, your exceptional work has inspired us all, and we look forward to seeing the incredible impact you will continue to make.”

Roll call of awardees

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State won the Governor of the Year 2024. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State received the Governor of the Year in Projects, while Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State won Governor of the Year in Economy.

Governor Zulum was recognised for his impactful work on the life of the residents of the state despite the insurgency that ravaged the state for almost a decade.

The governor’s award was received on his behalf by the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Umar Usman Kadafar, who led a powerful delegation from the state executive council to represent the governor at the award event which was held at the prestigious Oriental Hotel Lagos.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State went home with the Governor of the Year in Infrastructure. Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke won Governor of the Year in Health, while Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji won Governor of the Year in Good Governance and Grassroots Development.

At the same time, Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, went home with Governor of the Year in Education and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State emerged Governor of the Year in Rural Development. The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mr Mele Kyari, won the newspaper’s prestigious Man of the Year 2024.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, went home with the Distinguished Public Officer of the Year 2024, while the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), won Minister of the Year 2024 in Transformative Leadership and the Group Chief Executive Officer of Oando PLC, Mr Wale Tinubu, went home with the Investor and Transaction of the Year.

Others who won big in the New Telegraph award are the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, who emerged Banker of the Year 2024, the Managing Director of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Dr Chukwuemeka Agbasi won Outstanding Public Servant of the Year 2024, the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Dr Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) won Private Security Personality of the Year 2024 and the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of Nestoil, Dr Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi won Businessman of the Year 2024 and the Executive Chairperson of Still Earth Holdings, Princess Oyindamola Adeyemi, won Businesswoman of the Year 2024. TETfund won in the Most Improved Government Agency of the Year category.

Award ‘ll spur us to do more for aviation -Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo expressed gratitude to the management of New Telegraph for awarding him Minister of the Year (Transformative Leadership), adding that the award shows that Nigerians scrutinised his actions in office in less than one year.

Speaking to journalists after he was presented with the award, an elated Keyamo used the occasion to thank the Chief Executive Officers of the various aviation agencies, his personal staff, the directors in all the aviation agencies and managers for the tremendous success they have achieved in the sector.

He however said the award was not one that’ll make them rest on their laurels but to spur them to do more, adding that despite the noticeable achievements, they need to do more.

Keyamo, flanked by many of the agencies directors explained that Nigeria is now taken seriously in the global aviation community because of the policy direction that has made Nigeria to be ranked highly by aircraft lessors as the encumbrances that made the country to be blacklisted by aircraft had been removed with Nigeria scoring over 75% from 45% the country was rated before his appointment.

His words, “This award is not personalised. It is not for me alone. It is for all the chief executive officers of the agencies, the directors, the managers and my personal staff. It is a win for them. I thank them for the tremendous job they have done to take us to where we are today”.

“While we celebrate what we have achieved, it a call to do more because the aviation industry is a catalyst for economic growth. There is much work to be done. We thank the management of New Telegraph and Nigerians for recognising the enormous work public officer holders and some entrepreneurs have done for the upliftment of the country. This will spur us to do more”.

Oborevwori, Oyebanji, Adeleke, Yusuf excited by awards

The Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Sheriff Oborevwori said the award received from New Telegraph would give him more opportunity to provide more necessary infrastructure that would lift up his state economically.

Oborevwori, represented by his Deputy Governor, John Onyeme, was conferred with the award of Governor of the year (infrastructure).

The governor noted that he was happy with the recognition accorded him and the state by the management of New Telegraph on Infrastructural Development.

Similarly, Ekiti State Governor, His Excellency Abiodun Oyebanji, described the New Telegraph’s award for Year 2024 Good Governance and Grassroots Development as a testament to the work God is using him to do in the state and a challenge for him to do more.

While dedicating the award to the people of Ekiti State for giving him the conducive atmosphere to perform, the governor who was represented by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, said the award has given him the impetus to do more for the people of the state and the nation.

According to him, if he had not had peace from the people of the state to contribute his quota to its development, the award would not have been possible.

In the same manner, Kano State Governor Kabir Yusuf,’ who emerged the Governor for the year, Education, expressed his gratitude to the management of New Telegraph for acknowledging his administration’s efforts.

He stated that the award is a testament to the strides made in improving healthcare services in the state.

Governor Yusuf, who has been serving as the 19th Governor of Kano State since May 29, 2023, emphasised his commitment to furthering the state’s development. He highlighted ongoing and future initiatives aimed at enhancing various sectors, including healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Also, Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, expressed excitement upon being named the 2024 Governor of the Year (Health) by New Telegraph Newspaper.

He conveyed his gratitude during the award ceremony held at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, thanking the management of New Telegraph for the honor.

Highlights of his achievements are the rehabilitation of 345 health centres across the 332 wards in Osun State, the introduction of the Imole Surgical and Medical Outreach benefiting over 30,000 patients, and the enrollment of thousands of residents under the state’s health insurance scheme.

In her response, Her Majesty, Olori Atuwatse III, Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, the winner of the New Telegraph ‘s Award for Social Impact 2024, vowed to continue to impact the lives of many Nigerians irrespective of their religious backgrounds and walks of life in a bid to spur philanthropy and project good image for Nigeria.

Olori Atuwatse III, thanked the management of New Telegraph for the award, saying the award would spur her to do more for Nigerians in the society.

Olori Atuwatse III who was represented at the occasion by her Media Aide, Mr. Adeniyi Ifeyayo, explained that touching the lives of Nigerians has become her hallmark in a way to make a social impact in the country.

Kyari, Ahmed, Komolafe, Tinubu make huge strides

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mele Kyari, said Nigeria will be great even as he expressed delight for the ‘Man of the Year award given to him.

He stated that energy is very strategic to the growth and development of any country and expressed happiness over the achievements the NNPC Ltd under him has achieved.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of Oando PLC, Mr. Wale Tinubu, CON, won the New Telegraph Investor/Transaction of the Year 2024, for leading his team to successfully complete the acquisition of Agip Oil Company at $783 million.

Senator Aliyu Wamakko said that the Lifetime Achievement Award extended to him by New Telegraph Newspaper will make him give more representation to the people of his constituency and indeed Nigeria. The senator equally expressed gratitude to the management of the media outfit for the award.

The Authority Chief Executive, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Engineer Farouk Ahmed, expressed happiness and delight over the award given to the NMDPRA.

He said the award of Outstanding Downstream & Midstream Regulator of the Year, 2024 is a recognition of the very modest and robust contributions which the authority has made towards the growth and development of Midstream and Downstream sector of the petroleum industry

Ahmed was represented by Director and acting Head, South West Regional Office, NMDPRÀ, Engr Ebi O.

Ahmed said: “This award will not make us rest on our laurels but it will inspire the entire organisation to do even more in 2025 and beyond and create the enabling environment for both local and foreign investments to be attracted into the country and by doing so grow the Nigerian Economy for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“We dedicate this award to all management and staff of NMDPRÀ, without whom this award would not have been possible. We also want to thank all our partners and stakeholders for their support. Lastly, I want to thank the Daily Telegraph. God bless Nigeria.”

The Commission’s Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission ( NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, thanked the management and staff of New Telegraph Newspapers for the honour done to the Commission with the award. He was represented by Regional Director, NUPRC, Lagos, Mr. Paul Osu.

He said: “The NUPRC was established by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 to provide technical and commercial regulation for the Upstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Arising from this mandate, the Commission has achieved the success of implementing successfully the Petroleum Industry Act which has brought clarity and certainty to the oil and gas industry.

“The Commission with robust regulations has streamlined licensing processes thereby reducing bureaucracy and increasing investors’ confidence.

“The Commission has also facilitated the implementation of host community development plans ensuring that oil producing communities benefit from the resources in their communities and this has stemmed communities’ restiveness. The Commission will continue to enable business in the sector through effective collaboration with all stakeholders.

“The Commission is open for business and will continue to provide robust regulatory oversight for the Upstream oil and gas sector in Nigeria through compliance and enforcement of health safety and environmental regulations ensuring that industry players operate responsibly.”

Award great opportunity to grow our business – Zoho

Country Manager, Zoho Corporation, Kehinde Ogundare, has declared that the New Telegraph Award is a great opportunity for his company to grow in Nigeria.

While receiving the Award as Outstanding Software Solution Provider if the Year 2024, on behalf of the company, Ogundare said the award was a testament that people appreciate what they do in the development of technology on Nigeria.

He said: I’m very excited about this award. I think it’s a great opportunity, and also a testament to show that people appreciate what we are doing in the market, especially New Telegraph. They’ve been a good supporter of Zoho since we’ve been in the market, and I cannot wait to for the world to see what we are going to do together in the nearest future.

“So, thank you very much New Telegraph. We’re going to be providing more softwares as we’re trying to localise most of our products to help businesses in this country to grow, and we’re going to be testifying our efforts. So, in the new year, we’re looking for more innovation, AI development, everything to ease their business process in 2024.”

New Telegraph doing amazing work – SmartCash

SmartCash, one of the leading fintech companies in Nigeria commended New Telegraph for doing a good job. The company said this after emerging the Outstanding PSB of the Year 2024.

Receiving the award, Head of HR at Smartcash PSB, Rowland Ogbonda, said: Thank you very much for having us. We’re incredibly excited and delighted to be nominated and to receive the award. New Telegraph is doing amazing work in Nigeria, so we’re just very excited to be able to associate with this award, and we’re grateful that we are recognized for the work that we’re doing in Nigeria.

“At SmartCash, we’re pushing the message of financial inclusion across Nigeria. If you look at the number of unbanked people in Nigeria, you will realize that there’s so much more that organizations like ours can do. So, for us, we’re taking the message of financial inclusion across the entire country.

“We have almost 500,000 agents currently spread across the entire country to help people to basically have access to financial services, something that is primarily not possible because, you know, what many banks cannot do we’re able to do it and we’re able to buy something like POS machines, you know, like just mobile apps to everybody who’s in this country.

So, we’re looking forward to grow massively. We’re already doing very well. We have more than 114 loan wallets right now in the country, and we’re looking to acquire more and more customers.”

Okunbo dedicates award to resilient Nigerian youths

The founder and Chairman of Vetrinox Capital and Board of Ocean Marine Solutions Limited (OMSL), Mr. Osahon Okunbo, who won New Telegraph’s Young Entrepreneur of the Year, assured Nigerian youths into entrepreneurship that their resilience towards growing the Nigerian economy won’t go in vain.

He said that Nigeria still needs the prowess of young Nigerian entrepreneurs to contribute immensely to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth this period.

He said: “I am so excited to win this New Telegraph’s Young Entrepreneur of the Year. This award goes to all the young entrepreneurs in the country who have been painstakingly contributing to national development.

Entrepreneurship is not a language. “So, tonight is not only about me, but for Nigerian young entrepreneurs. I want to assure them to keep on with their resilient in their hard work, knowing very well it’s tough being an entrepreneur in Nigeria. “Their rewards for building the Nigerian economy won’t go unnoticed at the end of the day.”

Top among the guest at the occasion were Senator Adam Oshiomhole, Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mr. Mele Kyari, Minister of Aviation/ Aurospace, Mr. Festus Keyamo, Registrar Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, Olori Atuwatse 111 of Warri Kingdom, Mrs. Princess Oyindamola Adeyemi, Mr. Paul Osu, Head of Regional Director of NUPRC.

Others were the Lagos State Commissioner of Information, Gbenga Omotosho, former Managing Director New Telegraph Newspaper, Mr. Gabriel Akinadewo, former Managing Editor of New Telegraph Newspaper, Yemi Ajayi and Managing Director Federal Road Maintenance Agency, Mr. Emeka Agbasi.

Bumah commends awardees

In her vote of thanks, the Daily Editor of the newspaper, Juliet Bumah, thanked the awardees and guests for honouring the newspaper, describing the awards as proof that the awardees have distinguished themselves in the year under review. She urged them to continue the good work that made the newspaper to recognise them.

She said: “On behalf of publishers of New Telegraph titles, I say a big thank you to all our distinguished guests. We are grateful to our Publisher, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Bode George, governors, representatives of governors, captains of industries, CEOs and our distinguished guests, thank you for making this award ceremony a memorable one. I pray that the Lord will lead you back to your respective stations in the Almighty name of Jesus.”

