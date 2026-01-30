Glamour, Encomium As Alumnus Elevates Holy Child College To Global Limelight

The management, staff and students of Holy Child College, SouthWest, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria will continue to have a fond memory of Monday, January 19, 2026. It was a day an alumnus of the school, Ambassador Dr Lilian Ajayi-Ore, elevated the institution to global recognition and visibility as she unveiled the Global Connection For Women Foundation (GC4W) leadership and innovation hub in the school.

Ajayi-Ore, an award winning international scholar, speaker and author, who recently co-authored ‘The Power of the Learning Mindset,’ also on that day offered scholarships to 30 students of the school.

The beneficiaries

The hall, which the philanthropist upgraded to an international study centre with Artificial Intelligence compliance, was filled to the brim. The scholarship beneficiaries selected after a rigorous and competitive process and examination sat quietly at a segment of the hall and exhibited a high level of discipline.

The event which was not only graced with clement weather also had the overwhelming endorsement and solidarity of many guests and staff of the school such that the other segment of the hall was not enough to accommodate all of them.

The school consequently became an international centre for knowledge sharing, character moulding and empowerment as Ajayi-Ore also donated other education facilities including computers to the school.

Not only that event was made colourful with speeches eulogising the philantropist; dances, music, poetry and other art rendition, Ajayi-Ore who is the founder of (GC4W); a retired Comptroller, Nigeria Immigration Service, Lagos State Command, Ambassador Muhammed Aliu Akadri and Administrator, Holy Child College, South West, Ikoyi, Lagos, Rev Sister Ambassador Christiana Oluwafunmike Olagunji, were awarded and decorated as global peace ambassador by the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), United Nations Peace Volunteers.

Limelight

Speaking on why she unveiled the leadership and innovation hub at the school, Ajayi-Ore said: I did thi because of three reasons: I wanted to give back to a school that started with me. I was a Holy Child student for one term, but the impression that this particular educational institution left on me made me who I am today. And because of that, with the launch of my book:’The power of the Learning Mindset, I decided to do something different.

And this establishment was my start to really engage in my own knowledge capacity. And the fact that it was coupled with my relationship with God, which got stronger when I was a student here, was something that was worthy of this very moment. “The mission of GC4W is threepronged. It’s to connect, educate, and empower women and girls in different parts of the world.

We’ve been around now for more than 10 years. For nine consecutive years, we’ve gotten Best Manhattan Charity Our mission is always to create leadership opportunities, scale women in business, and of course, support young girls in school.”

She explained that ‘The Power of Learning Mindset,’ which she coauthored with Marshall Goldsmith, is a very important book, especially now when learning is becoming less important such that people need to be reminded that learning is an opportunity to not only grow their skills, but to also transform their future. She stated that learning is very much the beginning stages of how people make the impossible possible.

According to her, the book is then about this concept of the wind mindset, which is willingness,that featured in a section of the book, and was about the learning journey, called the learning prowess. She added that the second session is intentionality, which is leadership prowess and the last section is the coaching prowess, which is the nurturing aspect of the mind framework.

She explained that the intention of the book is to really get young leaders and executives to relook inward at what skills that they need to develop and where there are opportunities in terms of potential areas that they need to develop their skills, unlearn, develop new habits, get rid of new habits, and really ask the questions, ‘am I the right person for the role? Do I have the skill set for the role? Am I maintaining what could be called the leadership prowess in action?

Momentum high

“This book is not just for Nigerians. It’s for everyone. The momentum for the book is already there. The purpose of this book is to transform people’s ideas around how can I do more for myself and my community? How do I give back? And the book has a lot of assessments. It has a lot of questions. It has a lot of great examples.

And it has a lot of reflection points to help guide the reader through this journey that I call the learning prowess map, which is to help them navigate what is important, how to prioritize their learning, how to look at their present situation, how to also create the culture within their organization that values learning and keeps learning a top mind in their business as well.”she said.

Ajayi-Ore advised the students to be intentional about what they study. She noted that learning is not just because their parents want them to do it but is an opportunity to really transform their lives and do more for not just themself, but the community.

She also urged them to remember that they are not just in the school to learn for themselves but are representing their communities that support their education and their parents as well. She said: “I want to leave you guys with this message. We’ve got it. All things are possible. And I do want to remind you that, again, if you ever want to do something, do not do it alone. Do it in the community. And if you want to connect with Jesus, whatever you, I’m always available to you.”

Service-oriented

Ajayi-Ore also asked leaders to be service oriented and avoid self-centeredness. She appealed to them to make positive impacts in the society and lead with the fear of God. According to her, the essence of leadership is societal transformation and provision of opportuni- ties for people to grow and develop.

Ajayi-Ore’s mother, Chief Ambassador Temitope Ajayi said it is important for people to give back to the society including their alma-mater, as according to her, she and her children have learnt the importance and benefits of giving back to the society.

She called on other Diasporans to give back to their alma-mater through scholarships, renovations of school buildings and other investments that would upgrade educational standards in the country. She said their philanthropy is also another way to support the Renewed Hope of President Bola Tinubu. She said: “We didn’t bring anything to this world. We take in nothing.

Now I’m looking at these kids. Can you imagine what they will be tomorrow? (0:17) Never underestimate the potential of anybody. “I’m happy with what my daughter has done. More of my daughters will do the same thing. I thank God, it is in our little way of giving back to society.

She has made an impact in life. She has done this for 10 years in America every year. Now, home is home. Rain or shine, let them come here.We are doing all these things in many schools in Nigeria. “ This is also to support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

It is also a joy of her being a global citizen. It is an achievement of a lifetime. I have communities all over the world. I go in through diplomatic cycles. But the most important thing I do goes with empowering people, lifting people up. That’s why I’m in Nigeria, because nothing stays up permanently. The people you do good to or you’re aware of the one who is going to take care of you when you come down.”

Ajayi Ore commended

The Director of Education, Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Msgr Jerome Oduntan who rep- resented the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, His Grace Archbishop Alred Martin commended Ajayi-Ore for her investments and philanthropy. He noted that quality education is important for societal development.

Administrator, Holy Child College, Rev Sister Christiana Olagunju commended Ajayi-Ore for her investments in the school. She noted that some alma maters of the school had as a group invested in the school, she said that Ajayi-Ore’s singular investment was unique and overwhelming.

She said: “To God be the glory of this event that took place. Everything just came like a surprise, from the beginning to this present moment. I thank God for what He has used Dr. Lilian, to do in our school. She has spent a lot to make this happen, and to have this type of facility for the children and the guests to make use of.

Not just for the premises alone, but on an international level, in the United States and other countries. It’s going a long way to enlighten the students and to broaden their mind. So they are not just students of Holy Child, but also they are international students.

This wouldn’t have happened if it’s not for God using Ambassador Dr. Lilian to make this come to pass.” The beneficiaries of the scholarship expressed happiness and thanked Ajayi-Ore for her magnanimity. One of them, Miss Francis Osude said: “ I feel really happy and honour for the scholarship. It will help me further my education and ambition of becoming a software engineer. I thank her very much for it.”