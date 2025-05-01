Glamour As TUC Honours Kila, Esele, Journalists, Workers

Share

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) recently dazzled unionists and guests to an intentional night set aside to recognise and honour impact, dedication and selfless service. REGINA OTOKPA reports

For regular visitors to the Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja intercontinental Hotel, the transformation they witnessed on Saturday night at the 20th anniversary and 2nd edition of Dinner and Award night of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), will linger in their memories for a long time to come.

From the rich, sparkling, elaborate decorations to high fashion displays and elegance, coupled with the exquisite menu and activities lined up for the night, the excitement resonating from the beginning to the end of the event was captivating and magnetic.

The TUC stopped at nothing to ensure recipients of its prestigious awards drawn from within and outside Congress, had a memorable night of splendour and grace.

Winners

The TUC kick-started the most important part of the night honouring two of its past leaders; Sen. Comrade Femi Kila and Comrade Peter Esele with Life Time Achievement awards, for their dedication, selfless services and contributions towards the growth of TUC in Nigeria.

Governor of Akwa-Ibom state, Umo Eno clinched the Labour Friendly Governor award for his genuine commitments towards the welfare of workers, especially, for paying the highest minimum wage to workers in the state.

Also honoured in recognition of their outstanding dedication and seamless service towards the growth of TUC at the 2nd edition of the union’s Dinner and Award night were Comrade M.O Akinade, and Comrade Bala Tijani.

Employee

Awards in recognition of outstanding and selfless service towards the growth of the working class went to Comrade Benedict Asogwa, Comrade Alex Ofulu, Comrade George Nwoko, Comrade Lawrence Egbadon and Comrade Chukwudi Amaoge While all members of the immediate past National Administrative Council (NAC) were honoured with Service award for their efforts and impacts in the past three years, others honoured with special plaques of recognition were; Office of the Accountant General of the Federation currently headed by Shamsedeen Ogunjimi, former Presidents of the TUC; Comrade Bobboyi Kaigama, Comrade Quadri Olaleye and Comrade Peace Obiajulu.

Journalists honoured by the TUC for excellent reportage of labour events were; Patrick Abulu of the African Independent Television (AIT), Collins Olayinka of the Guardian Newspaper,, Friday Okeregbe of Channels Television, and Joke Adisa of TVC Television.

Labour-friendly governor

President of the TUC, Comrade Festus Osifo who presented the Labour Friendly Governor Award to the Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, said out of the 36 Governors, he was the only one who stood out with labour-friendly track record of immense dedication and commitment to workers welfare, industrial harmony, timely payment of salaries and pensions, as well as inclusive social dialogue.

He said: After a rigorous and thorough scrutiny, Akwa-Ibom State Governor is the only one out of 36 Governors that got the labour friendly governor. He pays the highest minimum wage and he is committed to capacity building of workers.

“We appreciate you for taking care of the workforce. It was extremely rigorous because in trade unions we don’t give awards to governors any how but you are outstanding in your efforts towards workers in your state.”

Workers deserve recognition

“The bureaucrats, the civil servants, we have grown exponentially across all sectors, is it the chemical and metallic, is it the health sector, we have grown. Is it the electricity sector, we have also grown because the people are there to ensure that we have 24 hours life.

“It is not all about government, It is all about the people that are managing that sector, that own that sector, to give us the tools that we were without, to be able to produce 24 hours life. But for this huge labour, we are there.

“You can name any sector in Nigeria, is it the road transport, we are there. The workers are the people that are behind the GDP figure you do hear. Who are the people that generate this GDP? It is the workers.

So, we found about three years ago, that we need to recognise the Nigerian workers, we need to recognise our members, we need to tell our stories.

“We shouldn’t wait for others to recognise the effort that Nigerian workers are putting into production, we shouldn’t wait for management to recognise us, we shouldn’t wait for government to recognise us, but we will recognise ourselves.

When we look at people that are doing their best on a daily basis, people that are performing above board, we will give them recognition. “In TUC, we push for the best, we try to eliminate mediocrity. So, anybody that you are going to see that stands here tonight are people that have contributed their best.”

TUC history

Former President of TUC, Comrade Bobboyi Kaigama who delved deeply down memory lane to give a detailed history of TUC, said the Congress was the first labour centre approved by government in 83 years ago, in 1942, during the colonial era.

Bobboyi who noted that the TUC was what he described as “just a reincarnation,” explained that “in the history of the movement of the Federation of Unions in this country, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria is the first.

“We are just reincarnated. We came on board since 1942 and it was the only labour centre approved by government then in the colonial administrations and we borrowed that from our colonial rulers then, the British government.

They had the UK TUC that was established in 1868. “So we borrowed that in 1942. That is to say, the trade union congress of Nigeria today is not 45, not 25, but 83 years. “In 1949, a group led by Michael Imoudu split away from this centre and formed Nigeria National Federation of Labour.

But these two unions, these federations of unions came back and got reunited in 1950 and then NLC was given back too. So, NLC as of today is 75 years old not 45 years old.

“Because of our aluta within the industrial cycle, we had a problem with the NLC and in 1953, the problem escalated Michael Imoudu then decided to form the All Nigeria Trade Union Federation.

The National Council of Trade Unions split away in 1957, but rejoined in 1959 with the unions coming back in the name of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, Tmthat was around 1959.

“In 1960, Imoudu traveled to the Soviet Union and China without the approval of his Congress. When he returned, he was suspended and another level of crisis began.

The crisis continued as to whether we have two international federations of unions. One was the ICFTU and the other was the WFTU. Nigeria was divided because of the then Cold War.

“In 1962, the Federation merged with the Nigerian Trade Union Congress to form the United Labor Congress (ULC) So when the NLC quoteunquote our friends, Joe, was having problems and Joe decided to go to ULC, people never knew that he went back to history. We are happy they are together again.

Trade relations

“In 1976, the Nigerian Trade Unions were restructured under the Trade Unions Amendment Decree No. 22 of 1978, reducing the over 1,000 house unions and about four labour centres to 70 by the then administration of Obasanjo.

“He used a commission chaired by Justice Michael O. Abiodun, streamlined the unions into 42 and instead of lumping the whole unions into a centre, they decided to segregate the unions into nior and senior unions.

The junior unions were about 42 and was instructed to be affiliated to the Nigerian Labour Congress. “We had 19 senior unions then; they were left loose without a centre.

We had our partners, social partners, about 19 employers association under NECA. “In 1989, the 42 unions were further structured into 29 affiliate unions and called NECA as their labour centre.

The senior staff unions that were left loose without a centre decided to use their brains so they started in 1985 under the umbrella of FESSAN FESSAN still had challenges.

In the process of trying to be registered, the Federal Ministry of Labour advised us to form a Senior Staff Consultative Association, SESCAN, that was done under Kila.

“SESCAN was handed over to Comrade Sowemimo who headed SESCAN from 1992 to 1997. Aliyu Ohindase headed SESCAN 1997 to 2000.

Comrade Shina headed SESCAN between 2000 to 2003 and it was during this time that the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) was put in place. and it was during this time that the Trade Union Congress was put in place without the registration. first, it had a national outlook.

“Councils were established in the states of the Federation. Comrade Peace Obiajulu the first head of women in the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria used that position to catapult herself in 2004 to be the first president of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria.

Between 2004 and 2007, she performed wonders. “It was under her leadership that the Trade Union Congress would again via a National Assembly enactment, be recognized and approved by His Excellency President Olusegun Obasanjo as a labour centre in 2005.

So if there’s any labor center or affiliates of the Federation of Trade Unions in this country that have suffered, have really done what we call Aluta, it is the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria.”

Objective of award

The Deputy President TUC, Comrade Jimoh Oyibo and Comrade Kayode Alakija both harper on the objective and importance of publicly recognising awarding hard work and diligence.

According to them, the National Administrative Council of the TUC decided to look inwards within the workers who have contributed immensely to the development of the nation, and to also honour those outside Congress who have contributed, appreciated and have done their best for the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria.

