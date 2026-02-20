Glamour As Ondo Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Background

Government and residents of Ondo State rolled out the drums and red carpet to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the state, which was created by the military government of Late Murtala Muhammed on February 3, 1976. Different activities were lined up by the state government for the celebration of the creation of the state.

Starting with a press conference addressed by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to herald the commencement of the programmes, it witnessed lecture, parade and climaxed with honour bestowed on prominent citizens of the state especially those who contributed to the creation of the state.

Night of awards

In a night of elegance and reflection, the state honoured President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, elder statesman Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and 67 other distinguished sons, daughters, and friends of the state.

During the Gala and Award Night held at the International Centre for Culture and Events (The Dome), which marked the culmination of a day of festivities commemorating 50 years of the Sunshine State, Aiyedatiwa described the evening as a fitting crescendo dedicated to legacy, excellence and the recognition of service, reflecting the collective effort, shared sacrifice and enduring aspirations of the state over five decades.

According to him, “Tonight is devoted to honour, legacy and recognition of those whose lives have brought dis- tinction to Ondo State and contributed meaningfully to national development.” He said that 50 years of statehood required maturity in engaging history, noting that societies advance only when excellence is celebrated and institutions endure when character is honoured.

The Governor emphasised that the awards were not ceremonial tokens but expressions of collective gratitude, highlighting that true excellence is discipline, purpose and sustained contribution, not merely privilege. He reiterated that the anniversary was not about romanticising the past but drawing strength from history to meet future challenges, including building stronger institutions, diversifying the economy, deepening social cohesion and expanding opportunities for youths.

Consequently, lifetime achievement awards were presented to former Governor Dr Olusegun Mimiko and Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami; former dep- uty governors Omolade Oluwateru, Ali Olanusi, Lasisi Oluboyo, and Alfred Agboola Ajayi; Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly Olamide Oladiji; Justices Olusegun Odusola and Helen Moronkeji Ogunwumiju; Major General Olu Bajowa (rtd), and Vice Admiral Akintunde Aduwo. Traditional ruler Oba Olu Falae; and music legend King Sunday Adegeye, popularly known as Sunny Ade.

Other honourees included Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, Chief Sehinde Arogbofa, Engr. Bernard Aliu, Prof. Oluyinka Olutoye; Rt. Hon. Jumoke Akindele, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oloyelogun, Chief Mrs Mobalaji Osomo, High Chief Johnson Fagbemi, Asiwaju Oluyemi Ogunyemi, Dr Amos Akingba, Chief Michael Ade Ojo (Elizade), Engineer Emmanuel Adewunmi of Denki Wires; Also, on the awards roll were; Prof. Anthony Olusegun Adegulugbe, Pa Oyekan Arije, Engr. Funsho Kupolokun, Chief Sunday Ehindero, Chief Joseph Sanusi, Chief Solomon Oladunni, Chief Pius Akinyelure, AVM Kola Ademuwagun, Oba Samuel Egunjobi, the Alafo of Afo, and Madam Winifred Adefolahan Awosika.

At the night of awards, posthumous awards were given to figures who shaped the state and nation, including General Murtala Mohammed; former governors Michael Adekunle Ajasin, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua, Chief Adebayo Adefarati, Dr Olusegun Agagu, and Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN; Prominent Justices Akinola Aguda and Gladys Olateru-Olagbegi; activists and professionals such as Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN, Barrister Deji Adegoroye, Henry Oloyede Fajemirokun, Chief Olu Adeyemi, and Chief Gilbert Akinyede; religious leader Pastor T. B. Joshua and Chief Afolabi Iyantan; Senior military officers including Wing Commander Ita David Ikpeme, Brigadier-General Esijolomi Tuoyo, Commodore Michael Bamidele Otiko, Captain Okhai Mike Akhigbe, Colonel Ekundayo Babakayode Opaleye, Navy Captain Sunday Abiodun Olukoya, Lt Colonel Lucky Mike Torey, Colonel Ahmed A. Usman, Navy Captain Anthony Ibe Onyeagubulem, and Colonel Moses O. Fasanya.

Commendations galore

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ad- ewusi, who chaired the occasion commended Aiyedatiwa and his wife, Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, describing the First Lady as a source of pride to Osun State. The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN, said the Jubilee offered a platform to chart the state’s future, particularly the role of youths.

He disclosed that an essay competition for youths aged 20 to 25 attracted 118 entries in five days, with 10 adjudged outstanding and three selected for prizes. Ajulo added that the initiative was conceived as a time capsule projecting the state’s trajectory over the next 20 years.

His words; “A formal charter prepared by the Ministry of Justice will be signed by the Governor, the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, the Chief Judge of Ondo State and the Secretary to the State Government, with other officials as witnesses, before being sealed as a binding covenant across generations.”

Aiyedatiwa: Pledged sustainable development

Earlier in the day, Aiyedatiwa had addressed the citizens of the state in a broadcast where he vowed to sustain and consolidate the development so far achieved by past administrations in the state. He also promised to pursue a new developmental agenda to place the state on the pedestal of modern cities.

Aiyedatiwa said: “As we celebrate this Golden Jubilee, our administration remains steadfast in consolidating past gains while pursuing a bold, realistic and inclusive development agenda. We are strengthening our security archi- tecture, investing in critical infrastructure, revitalising agriculture, expanding healthcare access, empowering youths and women, and fostering an enabling environment for enterprise and innovation.”

The governor charged the people of the state to recommit themselves to efforts to take the state to greater heights. He solicited the support of the people for the government in the implementation of its policies and programmes to advance the state. His words: “My dear people, the next fifty years call for renewal of purpose, unity, innovation, discipline, and faith.

Let us, therefore, recommit ourselves to hard work, civic responsibility, and mutual trust. Let us support the government to continue to advance the frontiers of development of our dear Sunshine State. ‘‘Let us build cities and rural communities that are productive, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable.

On this Golden Jubilee, I call on every citizen and resident irrespective of political affiliations to join hands with our administration in building a virile State: A State that works; a State that cares; a state that stands shoulders to shoulders with its peers and can compete globally while upholding its values; truly, a place of Our Ease.”

Lecture, revelations

One of programmes of the celebration was the lecture delivered by the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Prof Taiwo Oyedele. During the lecture, it was the revelation of the Chairman of the occasion, and former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the old Ondo State, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) that made the headline.

In his remark, Olanipekun attributed the state’s emergence as an oilproducing state to visionary leadership, strategic sacrifices and collaborative governance, warning that disregarding the counsel of elders and the lessons of history could jeopardise the state’s development.

Speaking on the themed; Ondo State: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, Olanipekun recounted the painstaking steps that positioned Ondo alongside Abia and Imo states as Nigeria’s oil-producing states in the 1990s. He reflected on his tenure as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state under the administration of Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua.

He noted that their joint efforts, alongside other stakeholders, led to the drafting of the decree that enabled Ondo State to tap into its hydrocarbon potential. According to him, “Leadership requires humility, the willingness to listen and adherence to truth. Ignoring advice born of experience is dangerous for any society. We are still young and we want you to lead us on.”

Olanipekun emphasised that Ondo’s achievements were no accident but the product of deliberate planning, strategic choices, and foresight. Reflecting on past administrations, both military and civilian, and the enduring contributions of prominent families and individuals, he stressed that preserving these legacies was essential to safeguarding the state’s identity and guiding future generations.

In her keynote address, Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Mrs Olu Verheijen lauded the contributions of ordinary citizens, farmers, teachers, civil servants, artisans, and entrepreneurs in building the state. She highlighted gas infrastructure, the revival of the Odigbo power plants, and modular LNG project,s as key drivers of industrial growth.

Verheijen also pointed to strategic infrastructure projects such as the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, major road expansions in Akure, teaching hospital upgrades and the development of the Ondo Deep Sea Port. She stressed that these investments would create jobs, generate revenue and enhance dignity for the people, saying; “Value addition is the foundation for job creation, revenue generation, and the dignity of our people.”

Verheijen said that Ondo must marry its rich heritage with modern innovation to achieve sustainable advancement. In his lecture, Prof Taiwo Oyedele, praised the vision of Ondo’s founding fathers in fostering education, creativity, and opportunity, which produced generations of leaders, innovators and global icons.

He announced a Golden Jubilee scholarship of N500,000 for the top graduating student in every public secondary school this year. Highlighted the state’s vast endowments, fertile soils, a 180-kilometre coastline, the mystical Idanre Hills, and vast bitumen reserves, second largest globally. He noted that industrialisation, infrastructure and cultural tourism are reshaping the economy, while Agenda 2076 charts a path for a diversified and innovation-driven future.

Parade, carnival

Before the gala night that climaxed the weeklong activities, prominent indigenes of the state converged on Akure Township Stadium for carnival and parade.

Among those present were President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Youth, Ayo Olawande, Chairman of NIPOST and Southwest Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), D.I Kekemeke, traditional rulers, including Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye, Kalasuwe of Apoi, Prof Sunday Amuseghan, Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan, former Minister of Transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye.

All the local governments with different attires and uniforms entertained the audience with their different dance and musical renditions during the parade. Musicians of the state origin also entertained guests while politicians tried to outshine one another in display of banners.

Delivering the President’s address, Tunji-Ojo noted that the President promised to support the state government and youths in realising their full potential in agriculture, education, technology, tourism, and the blue economy.

Tinubu appreciated the support of the people of the state during the 2023 national election and assured all citizens of the state that his administration remains committed to serving everyone fairly, equitably, and inclusively, regardless of religion, political affiliation, or social background.

He stated that the state was estab- lished to empower its people, harness local talent, and bring governance closer to the communities. He said the state has distinguished itself in education, public service, culture, and economic contribution.