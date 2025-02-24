Glamour As ACAOSA ‘87 Set Celebrates 2nd Reunion Meeting

Share

The members of AnwarUl Islam College, A Levels 87 Class at the weekend celebrated their 2nd Reunion Meeting with the set determined to continue to give back to the school that made them leaders of several industries within Nigeria and beyond.

The set entered the school in 1985 for their two years A Levels programme with all of them graduating in 1987 as they continued to prog – ress in their careers.

Amidst fun and celebrations, the president of the set, Hon. Oluyinka Ogundimu, said it was a great thing coming together after almost 40 years that they first came together as students of the school.

He said: “I have to give it to my colleagues because it’s a mind thing. “Because when the minds are working together, we called ourselves and we felt we are ready, we are there everywhere in the world.

“So, we can really come together and see how we can give back to our alma mata. “Not only that, there is issue of welfarism, we need to really carry ourselves along and see how we can help ourselves.”

“Another thing that is key about this reunion is bonding, we need to really bond, you know, what A has, B may not have it, and we just have to be exchanging where necessary.”

Share

