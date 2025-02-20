 GJF Commends AU’s Adoption Of Convention To End Violence Against Women, Girls

Share

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) has commended the African Union (AU) for the adoption of the Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls.

This significant milestone the foundation says reaffirms Africa’s commitment to promoting gender equality and ensuring the safety and dignity of women and girls across the continent.

Executive Director of the Foundation Ms Ann Iyonu in a statement on Thursday stated that as an organisation committed to peace, democracy and human rights, GJF is pleased by the adoption of the Convention.

She stated that it paves the way for African governments to implement measures that safeguard women’s rights and eliminate systemic barriers against female genders.

She reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to support national legal reforms to align domestic laws with the provisions of the AU convention.

Iyonu further called for the swift ratification and implementation of the Convention across AU member states and emphasized the need to strengthen leadership development programmes for women in politics, governance and peacebuilding to foster an environment where women and girls can thrive.

The Foundation also called on the Nigerian Senate to uphold its commitment to protecting women’s rights by shelving the ongoing attempt to repeal the Violence Against Person Prohibition Act 2015, to ensure that the gains made through this critical legal framework are not eroded.

She further said that the Foundation is worried that in Nigeria, women in politics continue to face physical violence, online harassment and structural discrimination, which hinder their ability to participate fully in the democratic process.

The statement reads: “Repealing or weakening this law would be a significant setback to Nigeria’s progress in promoting gender equality and human rights.

“We, rather call for the review of the Act alongside the Cybercrime Act and the Electoral Act to ensure that they adequately protect and promote women’s participation in politics and governance.

“By reinforcing these legal instruments, Nigeria can create a safer and more inclusive political environment where women can run for office, engage in governance, and contribute to national development without fear of intimidation or violence.”

Share

Please follow and like us: