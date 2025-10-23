GivingTuesday Nigeria Launches Nigeria’s First Giving Festival

GivingTuesday Nigeria has announced plans for the country’s first Giving Festival, which will take place on December 2, 2025. The Country Lead for GivingTuesday Nigeria, , Folakemi Adesina, who made this known, in Lagos recently, said the festival will bring together corporate organisations, non-profits, volunteers and members of the public to promote generosity and community service.

Adesina, who is also the founder of Do Good Charity Initiative, explained that GivingTuesday started in 2012 as a global movement encouraging people to give back after the shopping rush of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. She noted that the idea, which began in the United States, has now spread to more than 111 countries, adding that Nigeria’s participation has continued to grow each year through community leaders working across several states.

“GivingTuesday is about people helping one another,” she said. “We are creating a space where organisations and individuals can work together, share their impact and strengthen the spirit of giving in Nigeria.” She explained that the Giving Festival 2025 will serve as a national platform for collaboration, learning and volunteerism, especially for communities that rarely benefit from large-scale charity events.

Olasunkanmi Oladejo, Partnership Lead for the Giving festival said the event would create opportunities for corporate bodies and civil society groups to connect, share experiences and expand their reach. He encouraged interested organisations to take part, noting that participation would enhance their visibility and strengthen their corporate social responsibility projects.

“There’s a lot to gain by being part of this,” Oladejo said. “It promotes unity among people and gives visibility to those who are already working to improve lives.” He added that the organisers would compile data from the event to measure impact and provide a reference for future planning.

In her presentation, Abigail Akinbamire, who leads the programme coordination, said the festival would be organised in zones such as food distribution, medical outreach, clothing, and brand exhibitions to ensure proper management and fair coverage of beneficiaries. She said the structure was designed to maintain order and prevent crowding so that assistance reaches those who truly need it.

Mofe Adelegan, Head of Media, spoke on publicity plans for the event. She said the media team is working with Hexa Media and other partners to widen public awareness and engage online audiences. She also announced that content creators, influencers and volunteers are being invited to help spread the message using hashtags such as #GivingTuesdayNigeria and #GivingFestival.

Adelegan said the team had created digital materials and a web page where interested partners could learn more about the project and register their participation. Delivering a goodwill message, Ms. Oluwakemi Adesina of Eridan Space commended the organisers for promoting a culture of kindness and expressed satisfaction that the media conference was held at their venue.

She said the initiative reflects Nigeria’s long-standing tradition of generosity and urged more people to join efforts that bring relief to the less privileged. The meeting ended with a call on journalists and media organisations to support the awareness drive for the Giving Festival and to continue promoting stories that encourage empathy and social responsibility