Giving Up On Democracy

No genuine activist who was in the trenches when the military held sway in Nigeria and suffered repeated humiliation and abuse will toy with the tenets, values, and practices of democracy.

Those who truly believe that democracy offers the best opportunity for the authentic expression of the people’s sovereign rights will not engage in anything that could take the country back to the dark days of military dictatorship.

Those who spent most of their youth living in uncomfortable situations, moving from one location to another to avoid arrest due to pro-democratic activities, will safeguard democracy.

Those who endured detention in various forms across different centres at the hands of multiple security agencies understand the beauty of democracy grounded in the rule of law and due process.

Those who marched in the streets, made bonfires, blocked roads, and were beaten and humiliated by security forces grasp the concept of free expression and the right to freedom of movement.

Those forced into exile and faced the humiliation and discomfort of being outsiders in a foreign land should appreciate the beauty of their original home, family, and community.

Those who paid the ultimate price for democracy did so to enable the living to enjoy the peace, justice, and development that come with the genuine practice of democracy.

Those who fought for democracy did not promise that it is a finished product or that once a country returns to democracy, no further work must be done to nurture and protect it.

Those who made such promises are mistaken because advanced democracies are still strengthening and protecting their systems. They are marching against anti-democratic forces and actively safeguarding their democratic institutions.

These institutions are always on alert to protect the values and tenets of democracy. The judiciary in those countries remains vigilant and defends the constitution from unlawful and opportunistic encroachments.

The positive aspect of democratic vigilance is that anti-democratic forces will not give up trying to bypass the established ways and principles, knowing that the institutions of democracy will expose them, leading to their humiliation when caught.

The fear of being caught is genuine, and the fear of sanctions is real. In these countries, people have faith in democracy, but they understand that some practitioners may cut corners and engage in actions that bring democracy into disrepute. That is the beauty of democracy.

In some higher institutions in advanced democracies, young men and women choose their ideological paths and are passionate about their beliefs. Some are Republicans, Democrats, or Socialists.

Some embrace feminist ideology and canvass and campaign based on those ideologies. Some fight for civil liberties, some are internationalists, and some focus on their studies.

In Nigeria, the students’ movement under the banner of the National Union of Nigerian Students (NUNS) and its successor, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), played a vanguard role in the struggle for democracy.

NANS waged a relentless fight against military and civilian dictatorship. The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliates did the same.

They never gave up on democracy despite the challenges. Anyone who has suffered and lived through a military dictatorship will not take democracy for

With all the challenges and problems of the nation, we must find a solution to governance issues within the framework of the present democratic system

granted. Democracy comes with its frustrating moments. Sometimes, it takes time to get bills passed and policies approved.

Sometimes, the speed with which the military acts deceives people into believing that life under the military is better. The military is not accountable, while the hallmark of democracy is accountability.

We must never give up on democracy. Sometimes, public officials and those elected to govern display contempt for democracy and its institutions. The truth is that some of them have nothing to lose if democracy is dismantled. Some lack ideological grounding and principles.

They are “any government in power.” They are comfortable with a military dictatorship, where they would be appointed ministers, commissioners, permanent secretaries, and heads of commissions and agencies.

These individuals pose a danger to democracy. This group has its supporters in the media and civil society, and they take liberties in abusing the freedoms they did not fight for.

They adopt a puritanical and opportunistic posture, pretending to be the modern defenders of freedom of speech while, in reality, they serve anti-democratic forces. We must not give up on democracy; the young people of this country must fight for its ideals.

The biggest challenge with some young people is their anger, which lacks ideological grounding. This can lead to anarchism or complete withdrawal. Withdrawal results in cynicism and distrust of democracy, its institutions, and public officials.

This explains the cynicism surrounding the large registration figures among youths leading up to the 2023 general election and the cynical dismissal of democracy thereafter.

While many young people registered to vote, a substantial number turned their polling units into social media platforms. They voted on social media, declared their results, and criticised those who disagreed with their methods.

Some have retreated and are cynical about democracy, wanting nothing to do with its institutions. Those who see democracy as the enemy must propose alternatives to the Nigerian people.

Those who treat democracy with contempt must suggest alternative democratic models for Nigerians. Frustration arises when one sees democracy as a finished product.

No, one must fight for democracy and keep public office holders on their toes. Hon Justice Abiru, J. C. A. (as he then was) made this point in the case of Okolie v. Elumelu & ors (2023) LPELR- 61110 (CA) when he posited thus: “The term ‘democracy’ comes from the Greek language and it means ‘rule by the (simple) people’.

Democracy, as defined by the dictionary, is a government by the people in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised directly by them or by their elected agents under a free electoral system.

“The great American President, Abraham Lincoln, famously defined democracy as government of the people, by the people, for the people. All democracies are systems where citizens freely make political decisions by majority rule.

Therefore, in every election, it is the wish and desire of the majority of the voters that must always be the determining factor.

“Any electoral system that subsumes, under any guise, the wishes of the majority in choosing the representatives of the people cannot be said to be democratic and fair.

It is thus the responsibility of every player in the election process or electoral system of any democratic government, be he a participant, an organiser, a super – visor, or in whatever capacity, to make laws, work the laws, operate the laws, and interpret the laws in such a way that they enthrone at every stage of the process, the desires and wishes of the majority of the electorate.

“These are the higher ideals of the democratic process, and it is by doing so that the democratic ideal can be advanced and deepened in the society.”

A learned writer, Stephen Leacock, made this point in his article: “Our Heritage of Liberty” (London: Bodley Head, 1942), page 60, when he stated “…we must remember that no code or social legislation, no written law, can of itself guarantee true democracy and preserve liberty.

The spring can rise no higher than its source. Democracy must continue to be fed from the altitude of the high ideals that founded it. … Democracy is a spirit.”

Democracy comes with its challenges. Those who toy with democracy may want to taste military dictatorship, but those who lived through the trauma and horrors of military dictatorship will not allow it to happen.

With all the challenges and problems of the nation, we must find a solution to governance issues within the framework of the present democratic system. Nigerians need a vanguard rooted in ideology to lead the struggle.

The political parties may not have the capacity and power to sustain the democratic ideal of the nation. There must be an alternative platform to keep all democratic institutions and their practitioners in check.

