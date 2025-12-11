Giving Tuesday Surge Boosts Community Health As Over 40 Organisations Deliver Lifesaving Services, Products

The Ilaje community in Bariga, Lagos, came alive on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, as more than 40 organisations converged for Nigeria’s inaugural Giving Festival—a flagship programme marking Giving Tuesday, the International Day of Giving.

The event drew hundreds of residents who accessed medical services, food items, school supplies, welfare products and hygiene materials, in what organisers said was a coordinated effort to ensure giving reaches only those who truly need it.

Giving Tuesday, a global movement that began on Twitter as a simple post-Thanksgiving hashtag, has evolved into an international day dedicated to generosity. This year, it was celebrated in more than 105 countries, including across 12 Nigerian states. In Lagos, the Giving Festival created a one-stop arena where brands, nonprofits, health providers and individuals jointly gave back to the Ilaje community.

Targeting the truly vulnerable

Mrs. Folakemi Adesina, Country Lead for Giving Tuesday Nigeria, said the Giving Festival was created as a “sustainability plan” to coordinate benevolence in Nigeria and prevent abuse of the giving culture.

“In this era when giving is everywhere and people are taking advantage of the benevolence of Nigerians, how can we coordinate it to ensure the right people get the support?” she asked. “Part of it is what we are doing today. Giving Tuesday is an international movement, and everyone has something to give irrespective of status or religion.” Adesina emphasised the importance of involving community structures to ensure accountability.

“The Ilaje community in Lagos State, is fully involved. They know their people. Nonprofits here today will return to support beneficiaries because giving isn’t a one-off—it continues monthly.” She urged governments at all levels to empower nonprofits to expand their reach. “The government cannot do it alone. If nonprofits are supported, at least 90 per cent of Nigerians can benefit from combined efforts.”

Organisations deliver health access, food security and education support

Over 40 participating organisations were zoned according to thematic focus—including food, healthcare, education, welfare and hygiene. Residents received blood pressure checks, weight monitoring, malaria and HIV tests, diabetes screening, and immediate referrals for abnormalities.

School-aged children went home with exercise books, pens and snacks, while widows and lowincome families received food packages. Market Doctors Limited, one of the medical partners, conducted screenings and health education. Ms. Folasade Ogunmola, Head of Operations, explained: “We take healthcare to marketplaces and poor communities.

Many people rely on herbal mixtures—‘agbo’—that don’t work. Our goal is to give them access to proper medical care at almost no cost.” She also highlighted the gap in health insurance uptake despite awareness efforts. “Many people still reject health insurance due to culture and religion, but we are teaching communities to save even a little for health.”

The Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) also deployed emergency personnel. Mr. Emmanuel Obasonto described the event as both health-promoting and crime-reducing. “If each community does this, people will be enlightened instead of engaging in fighting or crime. We’re checking blood pressure and on standby in case of emergencies.”

Community leaders and beneficiaries applaud the impact

Local leaders said the programme was timely for a high-density, low-income area like Ilaje. Comrade Munirudeen Olawole Bello, a community mobiliser, noted: “The people are happy to receive this programme—health checks, food, exercise books for children. We want it to continue.”

Chief Kehinde, another community leader, said the event touched every group. “I like it because it invites many people— children, adults, widows. We are being tested for sugar level, malaria, HIV, and also given food. I want it to continue.”

A coordinated giving system with public health benefits

According to Ms. Abigail Akinbamire, Programme Lead for the Giving Festival, organising giving at community level helps target the most vulnerable. “Giving has been abused. Some who don’t need it get more than those who do. But community leaders know their people. That’s why coming into communities helps us identify who needs what.” She added that uniting partners amplifies impact.

“When organisations come together to give, it becomes a larger movement.” As Nigeria joins the global celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Giving Festival signals a new model for structured, community-driven generosity—one that strengthens public health, reduces vulnerability, fosters safety, and restores dignity to families who need it most.