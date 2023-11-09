Giving Tuesday Nigeria Advocates Partnerships To Actualise Sdgs

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have been called upon to engage in more collaborations, aimed to foster the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Making this call in Lagos, Country Leader of Giving Tuesday Nigeria, Folakemi Adesina disclosed that the collaborations are expected to create dialogue between stakeholders so as to determine where Nigeria is as far as the SDGs are concerned.

“Our aim is to have more collaborations out there and have more people coming together to take the next step together.” Adesina spoke on the sideline of ‘Giving Tuesday’s 17 Rooms Conversation Summit, which held in Ikeja, Lagos recently. Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity. Created in 2012 as a simple idea, the Giving Tuesday encourages people to do good. Since its 11 years existence, it has grown into a year round global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Over 35 million participants have so far become involved in the programme, spanning over 90 countries. So far, $3.1 billion has been given out in donation in the United States (U.S). Concerning the gathering in Lagos, Adesina said, “The 17 rooms conversation is to foster relationships between different non-governmental organisations (NGOs), CSOs, individuals, companies and what we intend to do. “The main aim is to foster SDGs and create dialogue between stakeholders and to see where we are in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the many teenagers’ involvement, Adesina said, “Giving Tuesday Nigeria has the teenage aspect called ‘Giving Tuesday Spark’. This movement is for everybody. We’re not excluding the old and excluding the younger ones as well, though we have a spark movement that is focused more on the younger generation.” Providing the background of the pro- gramme, Adesina said Giving Tuesday is a movement and it’s created from a single idea. “It started from a hashtag in social media and it has grown. Now thousands and millions of people are inspired to do good.

This is about celebrating collaboration and giving.” She said, “They intend to take the next step concerning the SDGs. We’ve already known where we are concerning the SDGs, adding that 2023 is the halfway point for reaching the goals and today we’ve been able to draw out an action plan to foster the SDGs and local giving in Nigeria.” Highlighting the challenges the organisations in the partnership face currently, the country lead of Giving Tuesday Nigeria said, “There is still a lot of work to be done in Nigeria when it comes to partnership.”

In her contribution, one of the participants, the executive director of Glowing Splints Development Initiative, Stela Olubunmi Francis who is also the state coordinator for the Civil Society for Action Coalition and Education For All, Lagos State Chapter, said it has been an eventful day about discussing and collaborating with different CSOs on developments and especially those that are doing one thing or the other on the SDGs. “We have had a robust conversation on how to move the SDGs forward.

We discussed the challenges, notable achievements in the 17 SDGs and the next steps to take in all our spaces: either in the education space, health space, food and nutrition space, etc. “It’s better to collaborate with regard to the SDGs and ensure that it is better for our community.”