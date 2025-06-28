Giving Birth To Our Child More Than Olympic Gold – Odunayo Adekuoroye’s Husband

Sikiru Aremu Iyanda, the husband of Nigerian queen of the mat, Odunayo Adekuoroye, has described the birth of their baby as a bigger prize to an Olympic Games gold medal, as he said the bundle of joy is the best thing that ever happened to the family.

The African and Commonwealth Games champion put to bed a baby girl recently after she left the scene for a while with people already asking questions about her whereabouts before coming out with the good news.

Speaking with our correspondent, the husband said words alone can’t express how happy the couple are about the bundle of joy from God.

“We thank God for seeing my wife through pregnancy and for her safe delivery with baby and mum in very good health,” he said.

“It can only be God. We’re grateful and appreciate Nigerians at home and abroad who have sent congratulatory messages to us.

“First thing is that I’ve been used to watching her fight up close or from a distance. This time, she had to take a leave from active wrestling on the mat to fulfill one of the obligations as a wife as commanded by God, to procreate

“She had what’s more than a gold medal at the Olympics after fighting for nine months inside another kind of wrestling ring. It’s the biggest victory ever for her.”

The husband further said he is looking forward to seeing his wife return to the mat again as that has been her love.

He added: “It’s a step at a time. My wife’s life is about wrestling, even while she was pregnant, she never really left the sport, as she was almost always busy teaching the kids how to wrestle.”