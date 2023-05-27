New Telegraph

May 27, 2023
Give Your Best In Providing Leadership, Buhari Charges Abdulrazaq As New NGF Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari, has felicitated with Gov. AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq of Kwara State on his emergence as the new Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), urging him to give his best in providing leadership.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President rejoiced with governors for the maturity and stability of the NGF over the years, especially in electing new leaders, and the significant role it plays in stimulating discussions on development, promoting democracy, and counselling political leaders on service to the nation.

Buhari believed the governor of Kwara State would further improve relations, tighten policy issues, and provide more opportunities for growth among states, and the Federal Government, considering his antecedents in business and government. Buhari wished AbdulRazaq the very best on the new assignment.

