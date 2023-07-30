Give Us Our Day: Traditionalists Recount Neglect, Injustice, Frustration

Before Islam and Christianity became the dominant religions in Nigeria, the traditional religion was popular. However, with its waning popularity, concerns are rife about its seeming neglect. LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on the plight of adherents of traditional religion

True to the prediction of an Ifa priest, the Aare Ogunrun-Ori land in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Chief Kashi Agbelekale, lost his wife, Saidatu, after seven days as foretold. For Agbelekale, the wound caused by that incident has not healed after seven years because it could have been averted. Having been held down by a strange illness that defied cure, the traditionalist said his wife rejected all concoctions brought to her and rebuffed every at- tempt to visit the said Ifa priest, despite several pleas .

According to Agbekale, his wife, who converted from Islam to Christianity, had told him that yielding to such entreaties would be antithetical to the teachings of Christ, particularly after taking the Holy Communion. Although, still pained over the loss of his wife, that incident and the pictures of Muslim and Christian clerics that still hang on his mind’s wall, he said, have cemented his belief in the traditional religion, stating that on several occasions, he met a former Ogun State governor and Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the Ifa priest’s shrine.

He expressed displeasure at what he called the hypocrisy of men of power to give the traditional religion its deserved recognition, despite benefiting greatly from the same religion. Nothing, he told Sunday Telegraph, would ever come between him and his religion as he gleefully shared his sorrow- to-joy moments he attributed to the interventions of deities. For Ifa priest, Kunle Oligbinde, he has not shaken off the shock of marginalization of traditionalists nine years after the national conference held during the stint of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to Oligbinde, the 2014 Na- tional Conference had six representatives of the Christian and Muslim religions apiece, noting that the representatives of adherents of the traditional religion were Muslims and Christians; something he said attracted protests but to no avail. “We, the authentic traditional people,went to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to ask why we were sidelined. No response! That was in 2014.

We sent a protest letter to the National Assembly that we reject the outcome of the so-called political reform because we were excluded despite the fact that we protested to be included,” he told Sunday Telegraph. Widely regarded as one of the most religious countries in the world, Nigeria, being a pluralistic society, is a country where different religious adherents co-exist.

Apart from some religions -Hinduism, Judaism,et al- said to be practised by a negligible number of Nigerians, Nigeria is deemed to have three major religions- Christianity, Islam and African Traditional Religion (ATR). Meanwhile, history has it that before the colonial era and caliphate movement, the traditional religion was the dominant religion. But there are concerns in some quarters over the neglect and the waning influence of African Traditional Religion.

Prior to the recently held Eid-el Fitr celebration observed by Muslim faithful across the country, Christian faithful had celebrated Easter,with public holidays declared by the Federal Government in both cases. Over the years, traditionalists have lamented the failure of governments at all levels to give due recognition to the traditional religion, particular in the form of a public holiday like other two major religions.

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, a history lecturer and traditionalist, Dr Temitope Fagunwa, said despite the popularity of Islam and Christianity, the first religion in the history of mankind was Judaism and it was created 500 years ago, adding that human beings understood there was a supernatural being. According to him, Pastors and Imams likened African spirituality to magic out of arrogance and ignorance.

Give us our day

During an interactive session with journalists recently, the spokesperson for the International Council for Ifa Orisa religion, Ifalere Ifagbenro, described as unfair, the practice of allowing Muslims and Christians go on public holidays for six or seven days in a year without any consideration for traditional worshipers. Ifagbenro decried what he called the marginalisation of traditional religion adherents across the country in terms of benefits and recognition. “We want the same recognition to be given to us the way it is being given to Muslims and Christians.

Both Muslims and Christians are enjoying holidays for six or seven days in a year. And we are demanding our own holiday. The Federal Government should declare August 20 as our public holiday. “We want the president-elect to include traditional religion adherents as part of the people that will offer prayer for him during the inauguration the way they are allowing Muslims and Christians to pray. He should be the first president to do such a thing.

“We want the board of traditional medicine to be functional and strengthened in all the states, especially those from the Southwest. We also condemn the burn- ing of shrines by some people in Ile Ife. We want Governor Adeleke to intervene in the matter.” He added that the government should provide adequate security for traditional religion adherents as they pay taxes and should be allowed to practise their religion without fear or molestation.

Meanwhile, while the agitation for a public holiday is still on, a former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, had in 2013, approved August 20 as a public holiday known as Isese Day in the state for Traditional Worshipers, under Section 2 (2) of the Public Holidays Act CAP P40 Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2010. Isese(Tradition) Day, according to officeholidays.com was first declared as a public holiday by the Osun State government in 2014. Banks, government offices and other establishments in Osun State were expected to be closed on this day.

“Isese Day celebrates the Yorùbá traditions and religion in a display of culture and spirituality with parties, festivals, pa- rades, lectures and display of other traditional apparels to attract tourists from other parts of the world. The Yorùbá make up 21 per cent of Nigeria’s population.” As well as in Osun State, Isese day is celebrated by Yorùbá Diaspora commu- nities around the world. Although, the actual day is a state holiday, week-long festivities leading up to August 20th are celebrated in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State,” it added.

We generate money through tourism which is wasted on pilgrimages – Ifa Priest In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, an Ifa priest, Kunle Oligbinde, took a swipe at the Nigerian government, alleging that it squanders state funds on pilgrimages to Mecca and Jerusalem. The priest said it was sad that the religion that rakes in revenue for the Nigerian government is treated with disdain while other religions that do little in terms of revenue from tourism are better recognized. “At the end of May, we are having a festival at Ado Ekiti. It’s a one week affair.

And by June, at Ile-Ife, we have the World Ifa Festival but that of Ekiti is the World Ifa Pilgrimage/Festival. People will come from all over the world to participate in the festivals. We generate money through tourism. They waste our money in foreign land, saying they are going on pilgrimage,” he said. He further stated that traditional religion adherents would not beg to be recognized, noting that they would not hesitate to protest and sue the Nigerian government, when necessary. “If it requires going to court, we will go to court.

Islam and Christianity are not the only religions in Nigeria. If you go to any family, you may see bishops and pas- tors there but you will find out that they are appendages of traditional religion. If, in their own case, they can enjoy a public holiday but in our own case, they don’t think it’s healthy to grant us,we are not going to beg for anything. When the time comes,we will have it. “Like I said, in their own case, when their holiday falls on Sunday or Saturday,they will announce the following work day as a public holiday. It means they are not after productivity.

That’s just it. If we take work seriously, we would not do that. We even generate revenue for the government. They go on pilgrimage to pay obeisance to what we have in Nigeria that they are overlooking and denigrating. “Christianity, Islam, introduced to destroy African spirituality” – Historian According to Fagunwa, Nigeria is yet to have a national identity. The historian said what Nigeria currently has can pass for a creation of colonizers and imperialists.

“We are far away from knowing who we are. This country, like several neo- colonial countries in Africa, shows an absolute indifference towards our continental identity. Nigeria as a whole doesn’t have its own national identity. The only identity we have is the making of colo- nizers. Those that colonized gave us this Nigerian identity. “ But, as a people, do we have a col- lective identity? That’s totally false. We only have the identity that was created by the colonizers and imperialists.

So, when you’re living in a society such as this, almost everything emanates from the realities and conditions of that society. What is happening in Nigeria today,like what is happening in other African countries, is not accidental. The fact that the traditionalist are not being recognized and not being reckoned with is because we were invaded.” He continued:” The African continent is still an invaded home land.

The Arab invaded our homeland in the 7th century and they institutionalized Islam, using it as a bait to oppress the people and keep them incarcerated. It’s the same with Christianity. Christianity came through the Atlantic slavery but basically, Chris- tianity began its propagation around the late 17th century in Africa. Let’s not also forget that the British invaded our homeland using slavery and colonialism.

When you have that , people have got to go through this almost unbelievable experiences. “It is only when they come up with the understanding that we need to get rid of the legacies of colonialism, the legacies of invasion, it’s only then that we begin to appreciate our identity and use as a basis upon which we understand every other thing.” The Abrahamic religions, he argued, survive on what has been in existence before their arrival.”There is no accidental fact here.

It’s just what it is,”he added. The traditionalist berated “Christian and Muslim invaders” for allegedly destroying everything that had to do with African spirituality. “The African soil belongs to those who are in tandem with the African social norms and tradition. For Christian and Muslim invaders to spread Christianity and Islam, they needed to castigate, destroy and condemn everything that had to do with African spirituality.

I’m not really interested in what pastors and Imams say because they are only playing out the script written centuries, decades ago by Muslim and European invaders. I’m not really interested in what they are saying. “I condemn Christianity. I condemn Islam, not for what is happening today but for the fact that these Abrahamic religions were involved in several decades of violence.

People were killed. Before Islam became what it is today, many people had to die through wars of Jihad. It’s the same with Christianity with the wars of crusade that were fought in Europe. These are historical facts. Ask these pastors. Ask the Imams that have no understanding of African spirituality. They will come up with lies.” Spirituality, he said, has always been with man for thousands of years.

We lost big part of ourselves – TAMEB

For the Chairperson of Taking All Men Brother (TAMEB), an interfaith and inter- cultural organisation, Iyabo Ogundiran, religion is beyond a medium of communicating with the Creator. According to her, it is a way of life, noting that ditching it for the Western amounts to a huge loss. “When the colonialists came, we embraced everything they brought to the detriment of our own and that’s still part of the problems we have today. If you notice, societies that have taken their own seriously like India and other countries that have been colonised and have not given up on their individuality, and when I say that, it’s like their own heritage, their sense of belonging, their languages, their culture and their religion.

“You know Africans, for example, are very religious. It is so difficult to dissociate us from what we are. Religion itself is a way of life. Religion is a culture. We when we gave it all up to embrace the Western one, we lost a very big part of ourselves. It’s a pity.” Speaking further on why the traditional religion must be preserved, she argued : “A Yoruba proverb says a river that forgets its source dries up. When you neglect everything that makes you and where you are from, it is not the best. It is very difficult to get your sense of value because you have it all wrapped up and confused.

And it affects everything that you can see in every aspect of our lives. You know we studied history to learn from the past to cope with the present and project the future. I schooled in the first and oldest Catholic University in America. In my university days ,we studied African traditional religion and the focus was Yoruba traditional religion and they referred to African religion as not having a central figure.”

She, however, harped on the need to set aside a day for traditional religion adherents as a public holiday. “The deities are from God. They are not the central figure. Mohammed is the highest ranking prophet in Islam. He is not God. In Christianity, Jesus is the son of God. All of them come from God. Different people have different approaches to things. It is true that they don’t have a unified…I’m not arguing with you on that.

Why don’t you tell them to come together, pick a date? “We can do that. It doesn’t have to be the day of Osun or Obatala. We can do that. Yes, they have different approaches but to say they are not entitled to a day, I don’t agree. Government can set aside a day for traditional religion. We all come from one God. God loves everyone. Pick a day and let Nigeria adopt it.”

Why traditionalists should emulate Christians,Muslims – Former Traditionalist

In his reaction, lawyer and public affairs commentator,Dr Fassy Yusuf, said we were brainwashed into believing that only two religions should coexist – Christianity and Islam. He, however, added that even if a day were to be chosen to celebrate all traditional religions, there would never be any consensus. “And of course, we inherited that from our colonial masters. Talking seriously now, we have about 300 linguistic groups in Nigeria.

They have their preferences and various approaches to reaching their creator. If we are to allow them to have prominence, or perhaps the government should declare a public holiday for their religious activities, how many will they be? “Let’s take Southwest, for example. We have Obatala; we have Ogun; we have Sango; we have so many.

So, if they declare public holiday for Ogun, and it’s different from when Obatala people will be celebrating theirs, it’s different from when Osun-Osogbo will be celebrating theirs or Alagemo or Eyo, I think there will be a cacophony of religious activities that will do the country no good. I think it’s only proper to continue the way we are. “If any group wants to celebrate their religion, they can approach the government.

Our people have taken religion as an opium that intoxicates us, determines our fate. Religion should not be that way. You cannot even choose a day to celebrate all traditional religions. There will never be any consensus. Even in Christendom, some of them don’t celebrate Christmas. If you ask the Seventh Day Adventist, they will tell you their opinion about Easter, Christmas day and all the rest.”

The former Ogun Commissioner of In- formation reasoned that any attempt to sue the Federal Government for the pur- poses of compelling it to declare a public holiday may yield no fruit. “Suing the Federal Government may be an academic exercise. It may be lacking in substance because it’s not part of the rights you can claim and I don’t think any court will adjudicate on that.

“Remember the case of that man, the lawyer who appeared in a traditional attire simply because the court declared that Hijab should be allowed for anyone who wants to use Hijab in school. He now decided to dress that way. Of course, he would not be granted audience in court. And what has happened ever since? Has the man not been going to court?” Commenting, a former traditionalist who has now converted to Islam, Kole Olonade, said wickedness among traditional religion adherents and bitter rivalry were some of the factors responsible for the dwindling popularity of the traditional religion.

Olonade,who is physically challenged, said he was not born with bad legs, noting that findings by his father revealed that he was only being punished for his father’s refusal to bow to a deity after his family converted to Islam. He also recalled how a mother in his village allegedly connived with a juju man to make her daughter lose her sanity to enable the said man to heal and marry her after she bluntly refused his proposal. According to him, the popularity of the religion will continue to dwindle until its adherents embrace the love shown and preached by Islam and Christianity.