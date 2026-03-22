Every year on International Women’s Day, the world pauses to reflect on progress toward gender equality and renew commitments to advancing the rights and opportunities of women and girls. While policies, legislation, and institutional reforms remain essential, one powerful driver of women’s advancement often receives less attention: the spirit of giving of time, knowledge, mentorship, opportunity, and resources.

The philosophy of “Give to Gain” is simple yet transformative. It is the idea that when women intentionally support one another, share resources, collaborate, and open doors, they create pathways not only for others but also for themselves. The benefits multiply. Advancement becomes collective rather than individual, and progress becomes sustainable rather than accidental.

In environments where opportunities appear limited and competition intense, the instinct may be to guard one’s space. Yet history and experience consistently show that generosity expands opportunity. Acts of collaboration and support create ripple effects that propel women’s advancement and strengthen communities and societies.

Despite undeniable progress over the decades, Nigerian women still face significant structural barriers in leadership and economic participation. Women hold roughly one-third of formal sector jobs in Nigeria, reflecting persistent gaps in employment opportunities. The disparity is even more pronounced in political leadership, where women occupy less than 10 per cent of ministerial positions and fewer than five per cent of parliamentary seats, far below the national gender policy target of 35 per cent representation.

Globally, Nigeria continues to rank relatively low on gender equality indicators, highlighting the long journey ahead in achieving meaningful political and economic inclusion.

Yet statistics tell only part of the story. Behind every number are women entrepreneurs building businesses, professionals navigating glass ceilings, and young girls aspiring to leadership in communities where opportunities remain uneven.

Closing these gaps requires policy reforms and institutional commitment. But it also demands a shift in mindset from scarcity to solidarity.

At the heart of the “Give to Gain” philosophy lies reciprocity. When women uplift one another through mentorship, sponsorship, collaboration, or simple acts of encouragement, they build networks of trust and shared progress. A woman who opens a door for another often finds that doors open for her as well.

Reciprocity does not always come immediately or from the same person who received the support. Instead, it operates within a broader ecosystem of empowerment. A professional who mentors a younger colleague may later benefit from fresh ideas, new collaborations, or the satisfaction of seeing her influence shape the next generation. Such cycles of giving and gaining strengthen institutions and expand the circle of opportunity.

Too often, women are subtly conditioned to view one another as competitors for limited opportunities a single leadership position, one promotion, or one seat at the decision-making table. But progress accelerates when collaboration replaces competition.

Collaboration enables women to pool their strengths, amplify their voices, and build collective influence. In workplaces, this may mean recommending a qualified colleague for a leadership role. In academia, it could involve supporting emerging scholars or co-authoring research. In entrepreneurship, partnerships can enable businesses to grow and innovate.

Across Nigeria, women’s cooperatives, professional associations, and mentorship networks already demonstrate the power of collective support. These initiatives show that when women work together, the ladder of opportunity becomes wider and stronger.

One of the most practical ways to practice “Give to Gain” is through mentorship and sponsorship. Mentorship provides guidance, encouragement, and the benefit of experience. Sponsorship goes further by actively advocating for someone’s advancement.

Women who have navigated complex professional and personal challenges possess invaluable insights that can help others avoid pitfalls and seize opportunities. By sharing these lessons, they create bridges between generations.

However, mentorship alone is not enough. Women must also practice sponsorship using influence and networks to recommend capable women for leadership opportunities. Many successful careers can be traced to someone who spoke up and said, “She is ready for this role.” In societies where structural barriers persist, such advocacy can make the difference between stagnation and progress.

Acts of generosity often create ripple effects far beyond the original gesture. A scholarship awarded to a young woman can transform the trajectory of an entire family. A mentor guiding a young professional can inspire her to mentor others. A businesswoman who empowers women in her supply chain strengthens entire communities.

Generosity multiplies opportunity. In societies where women still face barriers to finance, leadership, and representation, these ripples of support can grow into waves of transformation.

Equally important, generosity builds confidence. When women openly celebrate one another’s achievements, they create environments where success is shared rather than resented, encouraging more women to aspire, innovate, and lead.

Advancing women is not only a matter of social justice; it is also an economic imperative.

Research consistently shows that societies with greater female participation in leadership and the workforce experience stronger economic performance and more inclusive growth. When women thrive economically, families become more stable, communities more resilient, and nations more prosperous. Women’s advancement, therefore, should not be seen as a “women’s issue” alone. It is a development priority.

Across Nigeria, many women leaders exemplify the spirit of “Give to Gain” by investing in others. Mrs. Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, has championed sustainable development, girls’ education, and women’s empowerment globally. Her leadership demonstrates how public service can influence policies that benefit millions of women and girls.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Folorunso Alakija has supported women’s economic empowerment through initiatives such as Flourish Africa and the Rose of Sharon Foundation, providing grants, mentorship, and training for female entrepreneurs.

Similarly, Ibukun Awosika, former Chairperson of First Bank of Nigeria, has inspired many young professionals through mentorship and advocacy for women in leadership.

Through literature and advocacy, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has also shaped global conversations on gender equality, inspiring countless young women to challenge stereotypes and pursue leadership.

These examples highlight an important lesson: when women open doors for others, they expand possibilities for entire generations.

As we mark another International Women’s Day, the message of “Give to Gain” invites women and indeed everyone to rethink pathways to progress. Advancement is not only about personal ambition; it is also about collective uplift.

Each of us can take practical steps: mentoring younger professionals, supporting women-led initiatives, amplifying women’s voices, and advocating inclusive policies in workplaces and communities.

Every woman has something valuable to give – experience, encouragement, opportunity, insight, or advocacy. These acts may seem small, but together they create networks of support that transform lives and societies.

The future of women’s advancement lies not only in policies and programmes but also in everyday choices – choosing collaboration over competition, generosity over scarcity, and community over isolation.

When women give to one another, they do not lose. They gain stronger communities, inclusive economies, and a more just society. Women’s progress is everyone’s progress and generosity is the bridge that leads us there.