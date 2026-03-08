Give To Gain: NUJ FCT Calls For Greater Investment In Women

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, has called for increased investment in women as a critical pathway to national development, urging government, private sector and development partners to prioritise policies and programmes that empower women economically and socially.

The chairman of NUJ, FCT council, Grace Ike in a press statement made avaialble to journalist in Abuja to mark the 2026 International Women’s Day celebration, emphasising that investing in women under the theme “Give to Gain” would strengthen families, boost economic growth and promote inclusive development across Nigeria.

The statement reads “Today, as the world marks International Women’s Day, I join millions across the globe in celebrating the strength, resilience, brilliance, and boundless potential of women.

“The 2026 theme, “Give To Gain,” is a powerful reminder that when we intentionally invest in women, through education, mentorship, opportunity, and resources, we are not merely supporting individuals; we are strengthening families, communities, institutions, and nations.

“For me, this year’s celebration carries a deeply personal meaning. As the first female Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council, I stand on the shoulders of many courageous women who broke barriers, challenged stereotypes, and refused to accept limitations placed on their dreams.

“My journey is a testament to what becomes possible when society chooses to give women the opportunity to lead, contribute, and excel.

“The theme “Give To Gain” perfectly captures this reality. When women are empowered, the benefits ripple far beyond the individual. ”

Ike stressed that newsrooms become more inclusive, storytelling becomes richer, governance becomes more responsive, and societies become more just when women lead.

“In journalism especially, women have continued to prove their resilience, professionalism, and commitment to truth and public service. Across Nigeria, female journalists are breaking new ground, covering difficult beats, shaping public discourse, mentoring younger colleagues, and demonstrating that excellence knows no gender.”

She however noted that our celebration must go beyond recognition; it must translate into action.

“We must deliberately mentor young female journalists, create safe and supportive workplaces, provide leadership opportunities, and ensure that women’s voices are heard in decision-making spaces. These are the investments that will yield the greatest returns for the profession and for society.

“The United Nations call this year, “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls”, is a timely reminder that the pursuit of equality must remain a collective responsibility.

“Governments, institutions, media organisations, and communities must work together to dismantle barriers that hinder women’s progress.”

Ike celebrate the extraordinary women within the Nigerian Union of Journalists, the FCT media community, and across our nation.

“Your courage, intellect, and dedication continue to inspire a new generation of women who are watching and learning that leadership is possible.

“Let us therefore recommit ourselves to giving more opportunities, more support, more mentorship, and more recognition to women, because when women rise, journalism rises, our communities thrive, and our nation grows stronger.”