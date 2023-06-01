Give Opportunity To Youths, Oba Of Benin Charges Tinubu

His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has charged President Bola Tinubu to give more opportunities to youth development, assuring that the President will excel and fulfil his mandate to Nigerians.

Oba Ewuare II said this in a congratulatory letter to the President signed on behalf of the Royal Court of Benin, the Benin Royal family and the good people of Edo State.

He also prayed to God Almighty and his ancestors to grant the Nigerian leader the enablement to pilot the affairs of the nation.

The letter partly read, “Your swearing-in Ceremony as the 16th President of this great Country was as a result of the fulfilment of destiny, the people’s will and, wish of God Almighty who made it possible to assume the mantle of leadership.

“From your antecedent, we have no doubt, we have no doubt that you will excel in this position and fulfil your mandate to Nigerians. We however plead with your Excellency to give more opportunity to youth development in this Country”, he said.