Give N900bn electricity subsidy to sector’s vulnerable, expert tells FG

The Federal Government has been urged to channel the N900 billion that it reportedly plans to spend on electricity subsidy to the vulnerable in the sector. The Chairman of Wester and Gas, George Etomi, made the call in an interview with CNBC Africa, seen by New Telegraph yesterday.

According to the interview, the Federal Government plans to subsidise electricity for Nigerians in December 2023, due to the current economic challenges in the country. Etomi, noted that subsidies are not new, but canvassed that they must be targeted to where it will make the most required positive impact.

According to him, ideally, they should go to the most vulnerable in the sector. He also advised that the issuance of subsidies should be done in a manner that will not distort the economics of the entire value chain so that market confidence would be retained.

According to him, it is very important for the electricity regulator to be involved in it so that market confidence would not be eroded. He also said that Nigeria’s electricity sector has spent a long journey towards getting the privatised sector working.

He stated there are contracts in place among the sector players, adding that it is important that there should be no distortion that impedes the appetite of investors coming into the sector.

Etomi said: “This is not the first time it has happened in the electricity market. The effect on the market is that because we are running a contract-based market, risk allocation should always be given to who is best placed to carry that risk and if the government has decided that it would subsidize the market, then that risk allocation should go to them.”