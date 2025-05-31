Give Monarchs Constitutional Functions For Effective Governance –Oba Ogabi

Share

A seasoned public administrator and pioneer chairman of Olorunda LCDA, Badagry, HRM Oba (Dr) Abraham Olatunji Adebowale Ogabi, JP, the Ajagun of Imeke Kingdom in Badagry, recently rolled out drums to celebrate his 10th year coronation anniversary (May 28, 2015 – May 27, 2025) as an Oba. In this interview with Podo Sunday, Oba Ogabi calls for Constitutional functions for monarchs for effective governance among other issues. Excerpts:

Congratulations on your 10th year coronation anniversary. How has it been like as an Oba?

Well, thank you for being my guest today, the seventh Day of events heralding my 10th coronation anniversary. By the grace of God, I am His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Abraham Olatunji Ogabi JP, the Oyikilu 1 and Ajagun of Imeke Kingdom here in Badagry, Lagos State. I ascended the throne of my forefathers on May 28, 2015 after about 14 years of struggle. I’m a retired public servant of Lagos State government and my inroad into politics gave me the opportunity to become the pioneer secretary and later executive chairman of Olorunda LCDA where I left to pursue Obaship. So, it’s been a journey of service to the people all my entire life.

What could be described as the highlights of this celebration?

It is an 11-day programme and we lined up different activities like traditional and cultural performances, Onimeke Marathon, empowerment and medical outreach, Imeke Youth Day, Muslim Community Day, Christian Community Day, Imeke -Awori Day, novelty football match, Oba Ajagun Day and of course, the grand finale on May 27, where King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1) is set to serenade us with melodious songs and dance with lots to eat and drink.

Imeke is traditionally an Awori community. What makes Imeke tick or different from other Awori kingdoms, especially in the areas of culture or tradition?

There is a swamp called Odo Iseki where we do an annual fishing carnival. It is exclusive for the male children where we honour who catches the biggest fish after which the whole community would gather to feast. It’s something similar to the Argungu Festival in Yobe State. If you’re not a true son, you can’t catch anything there even if you fish from morning till night. Also, if the carnival is not declared open by the king and elders and you go there, you’ll not even see any fish to catch. And if you catch anything you may have to cook it all your life and it will still remain fresh. That’s the undisputed mystery about the Iseki River and we still observe that unique tradition till date. However, I look forward to promoting it to a state carnival and tourist’s destination during such carnivals to market our heritage and local economy. When the time is ripe, you will be invited.

Another spectacular thing we have done here is, as it stands today, the land title of the entire Imeke land of Imeke kingdom has been registered at the Land Registry, Alausa-Ikeja, and published in two national dailies in September 2020. This is to ensure that potential investors or land owners are protected from losing their plots of land that fall under Government Acquisition.

Beyond registering Imeke lands, what are you doing about land grabbing in your Kingdom? It is almost becoming a normal practice in many communities today?

What an important question. Even though we are celebrating, I will answer this question. Land grabbing has been there for some time but we now have laws that deal with that in Lagos State. However, God owns every land and placed customary owners on them. The state government’s controls and oversees all land in trust for the people. In Imeke Kingdom for example, I hold and oversee the land in trust for both the people and government and that’s why land matters are the most frequent cases in the palace today, more than in the courts and police stations, and Kabiyesis are working tirelessly just to guarantee peace and justice. Those we cannot settle, we recommend they approach a competent court.

Let me also use this medium to inform all of us that we have marked out several lands reserved exclusively for the purpose of development, industrial, farming and real estates and we are calling on the state government and other well-meaning Nigerians to take advantage of this opportunity and invest in Imeke kingdom while appealing to those with abandoned projects to come and do something so that such projects don’t turn to dens for criminals.

In the areas of insecurity, especially youth restiveness and cultism, how are you feeling the heat in Imeke Kingdom?

On this, let me use this opportunity to appreciate efforts of the Police, Army, and DSS in Badagry for always being there to answer our calls. Today, I am glad to say here that Imeke kingdom is not habitable for hooligans, thieves or cultists and other crimes. My palace will continue to work with these very proactive security agencies to make security of lives and properties of our people and kingdom a top priority.

As a member of Obas and Chiefs’ Council of Lagos State, how is the relationship between the Oba’s Council and state government in terms of synergy to bring development closer to the people and foster unity?

The Obas and Chiefs Council have robust relationships with the state government and the Obas too are very cordial. Your visit on the grand finale would also attest to that. We are expecting a handful of Obas and Chiefs across the state and beyond where K1 de Ultimate will be performing live to spice up the occasion. The traditional institution is one big family but to be more visible and effective in governance, we are calling on both the Lagos State House of Assembly and the State’s Executive Council to cede some constitutional functions to first class Obas to make the job of the government easier, especially in the areas of socio-economic development and security of lives and properties and conflict resolutions.

What would be the gain of this constitutional synergy?

Honestly, should this happen, the speed of development would triple, and I beat my chest to say this because we are conversant with the terrain and people around us. Personally, I know how many investors visit my palace on a weekly basis and the constraints we encounter because of bureaucratic bottlenecks and office politics to get things done easily. On behalf of other Kabiyesis therefore, I am making a passionate plea to relevant higher authorities for constitutional functions for first class Obas. We have successfully practiced it before without encumbrances or any fear of the unknown. We are ever ready to work with our people, the government and our representatives in order to have a better, peaceful, safer and prosperous society again.

Can we have a score line of your 10 years as an Oba and what future holds for Imeke kingdom under your reign?

Well, in areas like education, social amenities, medical outreach, job opportunities, empowerment for the youth, women, widows, widowers and the aged, I have contributed my quota to alleviate my people through partnership, since a tree does not make a forest and I am not relenting. I have partnered with 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ilera Fagba Foundation, Kemmies Panel, and National Association of Seadogs (NAS), John Foundation to mention but a few on free medical outreaches for diagnosis, free treatment, free drugs, eye screening and free eye glasses for hundreds of people.

My strong ties and partnership with West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCO) has been of immense benefit to this kingdom and about 400 people from this kingdom have benefited from WAPCOs Community Youth Enterprise who were trained in various skills and empowered after graduation. 100 students have also benefited from their Scholarship Scheme which covers tuition from 200 levels to final year. My relationship with Brothers Across Nigeria (BAN), an Ibadan-based NGO has also contributed to development here in the area of electricity.

Those who graced the occasion when I was presented with the staff of office in 2015 would agree that the Mosafejo – Aradagun – Ilado – Imeke – Iworo Road was an eyesore, in a state of disrepair, with huge economic losses. I played a vital role in what we now have as a good road network boosting socio-economic activities of this corridor.

During the cashless policy prior to the 2023 general elections, I dole out cash gifts and food items to hundreds of households in partnership with God Made Me Women World Initiative (GMMWWI), an initiative of one of my Oloris. I also facilitated distribution of food palliatives through Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture to over 300 households during the subsidy removal economic crunch.

What are your parting words after what could be described as a successful celebration?

I just want to appreciate all the good people, who stood by us in the last 10 years, friends of Imeke all over the world, the Press, security agencies and the Lagos State government especially. But, like Oliver Twist, we are calling on our amiable, proactive and indefatigable governor, His Excellency, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to help complete the Elderly Care Home for Badagry Division located here in Imeke. This project, when completed, will be the biggest of such facilities in the state and a huge benefit for the people of Badagry Division.

