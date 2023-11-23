Give Military Free Hand, Equipment To Tackle Insurgency, M’belt Forum Tells Tinubu

The National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Bitrus Pogu, yesterday urged President Bola Tinubu to provide the military with the right equipment to wipe out insurgents and terrorists. Speaking to New Telegraph via telephone, he said the battle against insurgency had yielded positive results because of Tinubu’s political will.

Pogu said: “I think the political will seems to be there more than when President Muhammadu Buhari was there. The military seems to be doing a bit better but I don’t think they have the total free will to do what they are supposed to do. “Yes, there is a lot we are hearing happening in the North West and other areas, but we say no. “The operational headquarters of Boko Haram is still there in Borno State.

In fact, the road between Biu and Damboa still remains a Boko Haram territory nobody uses it unless you are willing to go to Boko Haram checkpoints. “That means we have an- other country within Nigeria. People, who have their authority, collect tolls on the roads and nobody does anything to them. “Up till now, there is still much to be done unless the President orders the military to pound that Boko Haram headquarters.”

The group also praised the Service Chiefs for their efforts to make the country safe. It said: “They have started working but let the political will be there; give them directives and give them the right equipment to do the job, our soldiers can do the job. “Give our soldiers a free hand within a few weeks. It won’t take them up to a month to tackle the insurgents in the bushes.

“They have the capacity, unfortunately, it is the political will, and we want him (Tinubu) to muster political will. Anybody deceiving these boys in the bush- es to come out and fight, nobody will come out and say they have been fighting. It is all political battles using religion to deceive poor children in the bushes to do their bidding for them so that they can impose themselves on Nigerians. It is all political.” Pogu, who lamented the economic hardship in the country, said Tinubu was ill-advised on the decision to remove fuel subsidies.