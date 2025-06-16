Give Men Enabling Environment To Function As Fathers –First Lady

Share

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has urged that men be given enabling environment for them to function effectively as fathers in the society.

In her message to commemorate the Father’s Day yesterday, the First Lady wrote: “On this Father’s Day, I salute all Nigerian fathers who dedicate themselves to raising confident, responsible and compassionate children.

“I also celebrate the men who step into fatherhood roles through mentorship, guardianship, and community leadership. “Let us continue to give men the support and enabling environment to function effectively as fathers.

When fathers are involved, families grow stronger, and so does the nation. “God bless all fathers, strengthen you in your responsibilities, and reward your labour with peace, joy, and fulfilment.”

