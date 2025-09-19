Give Fubara Time For Budget Presentation, Eze Tells Rivers Assembly

(A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has called on the Rivers State House of Assembly to allow Governor Siminialayi Fubara to settle down before he presents his budget to them.

Eze made this call in a statement after Hon. Martins Amaewhule-led Assembly directed Fubara to present his budget and present the list of his commissioner nominees on its first day of sitting after the six-month suspension.

He said that the lawmakers should respect the peace brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and allow Fubara to present the budget when ready, adding that the “nomination of Commissioners is the sole prerogative of the Governor and he appoints whom he chooses and when it is convenient for him….”

He said that the directives from the lawmakers are akin to arm-twisting “the Governor who, as is wont to be, is soberly reflecting on the losses the state has recorded in the past six months when the state was politically ambushed through the mechanics of State capture, by the President.”

Eze said: “It is surprising that the Rivers State House of Assembly is placing this demand on the Governor at a time when the people expected them to have a moment of quiet reflection, like the Governor, on the avalanche of sabotage that has wrecked the common patrimony of Rivers people by strangers installed to plunder the common wealth and chart a new cause for a holistic recovery through genuine reconciliation for the progress of the state.”

The APC Chief urged the lawmakers to pay a courtesy call on Fubara “to strengthen the new partnership for development rather than resorting to the hubristic request for a man who has just arrived in the State after six months of madness to present a budget and list of Commissioners and Aides.”

He added, “It is an unnecessary interference. Nomination of Commissioners is the sole prerogative of the Governor, and he appoints whom he chooses and when it is convenient for him.”

Eze also urged “the Governor to sack all the appointees of the illegal Sole Administrators and ensure that nobody imposes anybody on him as his Commissioner or aide, even as Nyesom Wike has promised not to act in such a devilish act of imposing anybody on him..

“And for peace to reign, all members of the State Assembly who either resigned or worked with Sim Fubara must be reabsorbed by the State Assembly.

“All the Commissioners and appointees of the Governor must also be reinstated if Tinubu and Wike want genuine peace to pervade the State. This should be no Victor no Vanquished situation”