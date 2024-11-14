Give Eguavoen Contract Immediately If Team Beat Benin, Rwanda – Elahor Tells NFF

Share

Warns Eagles against complacency

Former international Friday Elahor has urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to offer a contract to interim Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen if the team secures wins in their upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

Eagles will face Benin tomorrow in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire before confronting Rwanda next Monday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom and Elahor harped on the need for continuity in coaching, believing that Eguavoen has proven capable of leading the team, and with no other coach currently in place, he deserves a longer-term commitment.

“If he wins tomorrow’s match and delivers against Rwanda on Monday, why not?” Elahor said. “They should give him the job as long as NFF has not contacted any coach and nobody is on ground. They should just appoint him.

Give him a two-year contract and let us see what will happen.” Eagles need just one point to book their qualification for the 2025 AFCON, but Elahor warned the players against complacency, saying they should approach the matches with utmost seriousness.

“If we are serious, we will beat them. We shouldn’t go in thinking we’ve already qualified. No, if we do that, they’ll beat us. “On paper, we’re better than them, so if we are serious, we will beat them.”

“If we talk about players, we have good players more than them. Anytime, any day, Super Eagles will beat Benin.” “It’s a neutral ground and we have the players who can do the job but with seriousness.”

