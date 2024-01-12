New Telegraph

January 12, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 12, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. ‘Give Another Man…

‘Give Another Man A Chance’ –Toke Makinwa’s Aunty Begs Her to Remarry

Popular media personality and actress, Toke Makinwa has shared a message she received from one of her aunties, urging her to remarry. Makinwa, it would be recalled, separated from her estranged husband, Maje Ayida in 2015 after discovering that he had impregnated his ex-girlfriend.

Her aunty in a message to the actress shared via her Instastory, urged her to give another man “a chance.” The message reads: “Good morning my darling daughter and blessed new year with the love of Jesus Christ come to our lives. I use this opportunity to thank God for what He has done for all of us and pls give a chance to any male relationship with you at the moment to fulfil the word of our creator, that knows the end from the beginning. Have a good day.

“Your lovely family.” Sharing a screenshot of the message, Makinwa wrote: “I’m Nigerian, of- course I have Auties texting me about marriage. “My Aunty is soooo cute!”

Read Previous

FDC Predicts 28.70% Inflation For December
Read Next

FG to Foreign Varsities: Adhere To Transnational Education Guidelines