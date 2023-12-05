Give Account Of Ondo Finances, PDP Challenges Govt

The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Ondo State government to account for the funds accrued to the government from the federation account and the money released by the Federal Government for the removal of subsidy from the petroleum product.

The Chairman of PDP, Alhaji Fatai Adams said the release of the details of the government account would clear the air about the allegation that the signature of Governor Oluwrotimi Akeredolu had been forged to defraud the State.

Addressing a press conference, Adams said the governor has not made the account of the government available since he took over from Dr Olusegun Mimiko over six years ago.

His words “We feel duty bound to say that the resources and finances of Ondo State is our commonwealth, therefore concerned and interested in its management. For the past years that Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has been Governor, not once has any financial update been given to the citizenry.

“Curious and inexplicable expenditure has been the order of the day, therefore we demand a balance sheet on the finances of our State, this we do because when our Party was in government, due regard was given to giving an account update every month, or at the end of every financial year by the Agagu and Mimiko administrations.”

Speaking on palliative, Adams said “The issue of a palliative fund totalling N7 billion is of absolute concern and interest to the people of Ondo State, who readily declare that no palliative came their way and therefore seeking answers to the administration of the fund.

“Government is hereby invited to render an account of how this money is spent immediately or cause actions to be taken to unravel the many debauchery that was perpetrated in the name of palliatives in our State.”

On the political imbroglio rocking the state, Adams said there should be a transfer of power from the Governor to Deputy Governor in conformity with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

His words ” The business of administering the State is no tea party or picnic, this demands every attention that can be mustered. As we know, our Governor is sick or at best recuperating, thus he remains missing in action and our State deserves every attention, this is why the Constitution made provisions for a period like this.

“We wish to remind Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of his admonition to President Umaru Yar‘Adua when he was ill, said and we quote, “no matter how much you love your country, it should not be at the detriment of your health. It is not your Party or your wife that will determine whether you are capable of handling state matters; it is only your doctors…”.

“It is now crystal clear that Akeredolu’s doctors have since instructed him to stay away from his office and state, this certainly underscores the fact that he is currently not fit to handle State matters; we urge Mr Governor to please use his then advice to the late President Yar’Adua and again transmit power to the Deputy Governor in the interest of our dear State.

“We also note the total indiscipline and rudeness of some members of the State Executive Council to the office of the Deputy Governor, it merely indicates that the Akeredolu administration is rudderless, not cohesive, and bereft of the required legitimacy to remain atop of the affairs of Government any longer.

“We urge Governor Akeredolu to have a sense of history, he must care enough about what history will record about him, he is Governor, still ailing, the health of the State cannot be dragged to his sick bed alongside him; posterity will not take kindly to this mean and shortsighted attitude.”