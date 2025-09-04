GITEX NIGERIA Kicks Off Four-Day Event In Abuja, Lagos.

Lagos experienced the tech innovation storm of a life-time with local and international investors, tech enthusiasts, builders, government officials live at Eko hotel, courtesy of West Africa’s largest start-up show, GITEX NIGERIA.

The event finally showed up in Lagos after it’s premiere at Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that it officially began on the 1st of September to end on the 4th of the month, was supported by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), endorsed by Lagos State Government and organised by KAOUN International, the global producer of GITEX events.

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu described Lagos as a “launchpad for Africa’s tomorrow”

He said, “Lagos is not just a city for today. It is Africa’s innovation nerve centre and a launchpad for Africa’s tomorrow. At the heart of our efforts to unlock digital transformation possibilities is an unshakeable belief that governance in the 21st century must be digital, inclusive, and data-driven,”

GITEX NIGERIA took place in two prominent centres across the city.

Eko Hotel Convention centre hosted the GITEX NIGERIA Tech Expo & Future Economy Conference, while Landmark centre hosted the GITEX NIGERIA Start-up Festival.

Nigeria’s sky-rocketing digital industry was highlighted, as well as its growing start-up scene as an attraction for tech investors, generating opportunities for international and local collaborations.

Speaking on the importance of GITEX Nigeria to Lagos, Kashifu Abdullahi, Director-General/CEO of NITDA, said, “The energy is palpable, and the potential is boundless. Nigeria and Lagos in particular are a crucible of innovation, where raw talent meets the unshakeable will to succeed, a factory of unicorns. Lagos is the place where people use talent and come up with solutions without infrastructure. In other places, they use capital infrastructure to fuel innovation, while here, we use our resilience. Because we have no options, and we need to create the solutions.”

Trixie LohMirmand, EVP of Dubai World Trade Centre and CEO of KAOUN International, organisers of GITEX NIGERIA on the topic of Lagos as a business hub, said,

“Lagos is a mega high-speed technology testbed that is dense, diverse, and demanding, where SMEs, start-ups, and entrepreneurs succeed not by conventional rules but by distinctiveness and necessity-driven innovation. Rising above power outages, currency fluctuations, and maturing infrastructure, they scale faster and endure longer. Survive and thrive in Lagos, and your products and solutions can compete and flourish anywhere around the world.”

The appearance of numerous local and international investors, vendors, tech enthusiasts, students and media personalities at the event affirms the foreign technology’s position as the epicentre of Africa’s digital growth