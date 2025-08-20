GITEX Nigeria: How LASG Emerged Africa’s Innovation Hub

When a Lagos State delegation led by Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, stormed Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE), for GITEX Global 2024, many thought it was just another government’s jamboree. But behind the lights and cameras was a deliberate pitch: to sell Lagos as Africa’s next frontier of innovation.

Barely a year later, history is set to unfold. For the first time ever, courtesy of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration, Lagos State will host GITEX Nigeria 2025, marking the world’s biggest technology and startup expo’s debut in West Africa.

The move is more than symbolic. It signals a global endorsement of Lagos as Africa’s true digital heartbeat. It marks Lagos as a city where over 20 million people collide daily, in commerce, creativity, and chaos, yet still manage to power billion-dollar startups. At GITEX Dubai last year, Lagos showcased its budding innovation ecosystem; fintechs simplifying payments, edtech startups reimagining learning, and healthtech ventures building solutions for Africa’s unique challenges.

Hamzat told potential partners that Lagos was not only Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre but also the continent’s most fertile ground for digital transformation. His message was clear: “If you want to test innovation in Africa, come to Lagos first.”

And after that, organisers of the world’s largest tech showcase saw the logic, and now, Lagos has secured the right to host the maiden edition of GITEX Nigeria, scheduled for September 2025. Lagos has long carried the nickname “Silicon Lagoon”, and not without reason. Yaba, the city’s tech district, birthed success stories like Flutterwave, Paystack, and Andela, startups that have attracted global capital and transformed how the world views African innovation.