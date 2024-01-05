Gistlover Drags Police Hours After Alleged Arrest Of Operators

Following the arrests of the face behind the popular Instagram blogger, Gistlover, the real face behind the faceless blog has taken to his social media page to mock the police over its alleged arrest.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Nigerian police had allegedly arrested three suspects who are supposedly behind the handling and operations of the blog.

According to reports, the police arrested the three suspects while acting on a petition filed by Hon. Seye Oladejo and detained them in connection with a case of conspiracy, cyberstalking, and endangering one’s life.

In a statement issued by the Nigeria Police Force’s spokesperson, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the accused are Adebukola Kolapo Nnedu, Micheal Somtomchukwu and Isaac Akpokighe are members of the Gistlover family, a syndicate responsible for the daily operation of the Gistlover blog, a microblogging platform known for “Cyberstalking, incitement, Blackmail, and sundry, which has over the years been a course for public outcry.”

However, a few hours after the supposed arrest of Gistlover, the real face behind the blog has taken to his Instagram page to mock the Nigerian police for parading fake people are operators of his page.

Gistlover wrote, “@nigeriapoliceforce you guys are a big joke, is this how useless and senseless you guys are, big joke and clout just to prove what?? bring one evidence wey una see say na those boys be Gistlover.

“Make una do una mumu finish, ati arrester ooo ati petitioner ooo, all of una na lawsuit Go Jam una this new year since you all have money to waste for court, let’s fvcking go there, aye yin Onida.