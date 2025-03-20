Gishiri Demolition: Wike Orders Compensation, Relocation Of Victims

Share

Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister, Nyesom Wike, has directed officials of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to ensure that both compensation and relocation of victims of demolition at Gishiri village is completed within one week.

Wike who visited the community on Wednesday gave the directive, noting the funds for compensation was ready for payment, and the land for relocation has been made available.

Recall that 455 victims were affected by the demolition in Gishiri, a community within Katampe by the construction of road, leading to Jahi district. Wike said: “I give you people one week.

Go and allocate the land to the affected persons. If it is not enough, we will find another alternative. All this grammar, grammar, grammar, I don’t want to hear it.”

