Gisèle Pelicot’s Ex-Husband Jailed 20 Years In Mass Rape Trial

French rape survivor Gisèle Pelicot’s ex-husband has been jailed for 20 years, after drugging and raping her, and inviting dozens of strangers to also abuse her over nearly a decade.

Dominique Pelicot, 72, was found guilty of all charges by a judge in Avignon, southern France, and cried in court as he was sentenced to the maximum term.

He was on trial with 50 other men, all of whom were found guilty of at least one charge, although their jail terms were less than what prosecutors had demanded.

Ms Pelicot and her children looked emotionless as the verdicts were read out, occasionally glancing at the defendants and resting their heads against the wall.

The convictions brought an end to France’s largest ever rape trial, which over the course of three months has shocked the country and the world, reports the BBC.

