Giro Replaces Father As Member Of Kebbi Pilgrims Board

Hussaini Abubakar-Giro has been chosen to serve on the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Board in place of his late father, Sheikh Abubakar Giro.

It would be recalled that Sheikh Giro passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Following his death, the Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris claimed to have complied with an earlier request by the national organisation, Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) to consider one of the deceased’s sons for the job intended for their father.

The Governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Ahmed Idris, stated that his boss had accepted the Islamic sect’s request in a later statement issued on Sunday (today).

Idris thanked the group for the visit and said, “The loss is not only for his immediate family but for all of us.” Idris spoke while receiving the group’s executive members led by the National Chairman, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala-Lau, who paid a condolence visit to the governor at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

He praised the late Sheikh Abubakar Giro as a sincere, modest, patient, and tolerant human being who consistently put the needs of others ahead of his own.

The deceased’s death, according to the national leader of JIBWIS, was a loss for the whole Muslim Ummah as well as Nigeria, Africa, and Kebbi.

He praised Abubakar Giro as a key figure in the spread of Islam in many African nations and asked Almighty Allah to overlook his transgressions, acknowledge his good actions, and grant him Jannatul Firdaus as a recompense.

Additionally, the clerics prayed specifically for the deceased’s eternal peace, the eternal rest of those Muslims who had passed away, and the restoration of peace throughout all of Nigeria.